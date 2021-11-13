26 Naxals Killed in an Stumble upon in Gadchiroli

26 Naxals were Killed in an come upon within the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra Police : On Saturday, 26 Naxalites had been killed in an come upon through the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police within the forests of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. 3 jawans had been additionally injured all through the come upon.

Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goel mentioned, 26 Naxalites were eradicated in an come upon with C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in Gyarapatti forests of Gadchiroli district these days. 3 jawans were injured within the come upon.

