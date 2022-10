Communal workers surround the site where one of the Russian missiles struck in central kyiv.



A rescuer helps an injured woman in a building damaged by a Russian missile attack in kyiv.



Firefighters work to control the flames of a building that was damaged in kyiv after the Russian bombardment.

Firefighters work to control the fire.

A group of people who was injured after the explosion of one of the Russian missiles in kyiv.

Many buildings were damaged. Walls fell, glass exploded and caught fire.

An injured man in kyiv tries to reassure his relatives after the attack.

Smoke rises over kyiv after a Russian missile attack.



Local residents at the site of a residential area heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Firefighters work to put out the fire at the site of Russian missile strikes, as Russia’s attack continues, in kyiv.

A residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Paramedics help a woman injured during a Russian missile attack in kyiv.



A rescuer works on a residential building badly damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors in Zaporizhzhia.

Firefighters are trying to get the flames under control so rescuers can get to work.

A member of the rescue service walks past three bodies, covered in blankets, following a Russian attack on Dnipro.

A man receives medical attention after being injured in the face by Russian bombardment.

Police inspect one of the sites where one of the 75 missiles launched by Russia hit.

People take shelter in a metro station after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv.

A view of the blood on the ground at the scene of the Russian bombing. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday after months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.



An injured man receives medical treatment next to a fire truck at the site of the Russian bombing in kyiv.

An injured woman receives medical treatment at the site of the Russian bombing. kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in central kyiv that includes the historic old town and several government offices.

Police inspect the scene of the Russian bombing in kyiv.

Many people were injured in the attack, which many say was in retaliation for what happened on the Crimean bridge.

Image of the destruction it caused in one of the buildings in kyiv.

A group of refugees in Kharkiv.

(with images from Reuters and AP)

