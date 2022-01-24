26 Really Discounted Games On GOG In Time To Celebrate Chinese New Year

GOG has arrived on time for another week with its selection of games with discounts in their official store. If last week the Poles focused on a niche genre such as point and click, especially independent titles, now they are opening up their range and adding discounts to around 2,500 games.

A week of offers that arrives to celebrate the Chinese New Year which will arrive on February 1. However, it is never too late to join the celebration of the Asians and get a good number of games to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger. Discounts on games like The Witcher 3 in its GOTY version or the controversial and beloved, in equal parts, Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, we must bear in mind that all the titles offered by GOG are DRM-free.

Games for less than 15 euros

XCOM: Chimera Squad por 6,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

Night Lights por 4,49 euros (previous price of 8.99 euros)

Metro Exodus – Gold Edition por 14,82 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition por 10 euros (precio anterior de 49,99 euros) – Incluye The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt + Blood and Wine + Hearts of Stone

Wasteland 3 por 11,29 euros (previous price of 33.99 euros)

XCOM 2 by 5 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)

Control Ultimate Edition por 11,99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros) – Includes Control AWE + The Foundation

Ghostrunner por 11,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Overcooked! 2 por 11,49 euros (previous price of 22.99 euros)

Frostpunk por 7,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition por 2,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

INSIDE by 4,49 euros (previous price of 17.79 euros)

Don’t Starve por 2,09 euros (previous price of 8.19 euros)

Outlast by 3,59 euros (previous price of 17.79 euros)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition por 11,99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)

Shenmue III by 7,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition por 11 euros (previous price of 54.99 euros)

Batman: Arkham Knight por 3,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

Games for less than 40 euros

road 96 by 15,99 euros (previous price of 19.96 euros)

Chernobylite por 23,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Cyberpunk 2077 por 29,99 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros)

The Outer Worlds por 19,79 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros)

The Forgotten City por 18,79 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Core Edition por 39,99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One por 35,99 euros (previous price of 44.99 euros)