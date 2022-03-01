26 Secret Elden Ring Mechanics And Cheats That Will Change The Way You Play The New Souls

Elden Ring is big, very big, and like everything Souls features a gigantic collection of secret mechanics that neither the game nor anyone else From Software, it will explain to you explicitly. However, at “3DGuías” we are here to solve your life and make things easy for you, showing any kind of secret that we find ourselves playing until we reach the 26 that we bring you today.

IMPORTANTBefore we begin, we must warn you of two things:

Like any kind of guide, wiki or reference object of a soulsthis text can be considered spoilergiven that we unequivocally show how some unspoken mechanics work that no game tutorial comments. In this way, you may feel angry discovering something you didn’t know and could have discovered on your own. However, with this guide we have avoided all kinds of references to bosses, specific weapons, locations, details of the plot… That is to say, except for mentions of two types of enemies and the little horse that you can carry, it is field free of surprises (except for the purely playable ones, you know).

Elden Ring Combat Secrets

Do not worry jump the crouch to dodge blows without even rolling. Why? The hitboxes Are the more accurate —and satisfying— of the entire saga. It is true that his own Dark Souls 3 already had a hit detection system very close to this, but it seems that the studio has fine-tuned even more all the good things I already had.

The big shields (in size, not necessarily weight), they are more resistant to enemy heavy attacks. That is, they tend to cause more bounces of their weapons. With this, they are more exposed to receive counter-guards or attacks of any kind, go.

The enemies with large shields —following the line of thought above— light attacks will last longer, so in those cases it is best to perform heavy attacks or with jump.



In Elden Ring you will avoid more hits by hitbox than by rolling

If a boss catches you or any enemy with that ability, do what every son of a neighbor would do: pound the buttons ( specifically the triggers ) to escape faster.

If you perform combos, even if you repeat the same attack, you will be doing more and more damage. Each weapon features different combos that we recommend to know to know how the animation works. But light attacks consist of between 4 and 6 movements (according to the weight of the weapon).

When you wield a two-handed weapon you boost the damage you deal because an extra 50% is added to your strength attribute. So when you don't meet the strength requirement of a weapon, if you carry it with two hands you can afford to use it.



Look at the bright eyes!

Elden Ring Enemies Secret Tricks

All enemies have a “ resistance meter “hidden, meaning that when they take damage, you only see his health bar . However, if you keep up the pressure by attacking them, you will cause them to run out of power and completely vulnerable against critical attacks for a few seconds.

Sometimes you will see enemies with glowing eyes. This means that when you finish him you will get extra runes. Yes, unlike others souls in which that meant that they had kept your "souls".

On From handwhen you kill an enemy you do not have to wait to stay lying on the ground to see if he was hiding any object. As soon as you land the finishing blow on it, you'll see a little blue explosion which indicates it to you.



Watch how they kill each other!

The big beasts and monsters they hurt each other . Indeed, if for whatever reason you find yourself surrounded by giants, crabs, trolls, golems, etc., —that make very strong attacks, go— it is very likely that they have the ability to harm each other, even if they are the same type .

If you find demihuman enemies and you kill the alpha or boss (you will know it by the size of his body or his weapon), you will behead the group, so they will stop attacking you and will be confused and lost.

Elden Ring stealth mechanics

When the enemies see you, if you want to get rid of them to try to land some backstab that will help you kill them easily, you just have to break line of sight with them for a while to get them back to their patrol or position.

Apart from eyes, the beings of the game also they have ears. So if you throw a stone, shoot an arrow or you hit a wallThey are going to investigate it. Take the opportunity to continue with your world of back stabs.



If you aim right, the springs also act as pillows

Dominate the Midlands with your horse

The spiritual springs that you can find throughout the map allow you to take morrocotudos heels when you ride Torrentera and fall without hurting you, right? Be careful, they also allow you to fall from great heights without hurting yourself. Aim well, yes…

When performing the double jump with your steed you can change the direction. This is part of the great ability he has for the platformbecause its jump animation is much more accurate that when you go to leg Use it without hesitation whenever you are outdoors and have to access a ledge or doorway lower than your position.

The mount and dismount animations of Torrentera have some i-frames, so don't be afraid to take these actions to prevent attacks. This means that in the seconds or milliseconds that these animations last, for practical purposes, your character is invulnerable. Be careful, mounting or dismounting is not infallible. With the zone attacks don't work as well.



Riding Torrentera makes you invincible! Well, actually the iframes…

While riding, while setting up a heavy attack by holding the trigger, you can deal damage if you touch enemies with your weapon (see? the hitbox one more time). This is less obvious with a sword or greatsword, but there are other weapons such as twin swords they directly have a spinning attack when performing this action.

When you throw to the ground an enemy on horseback, you can perform a finishing attack. That's great, but you have to be careful, because it can happen to you too.

If you call your horse when you carry a two-handed weapon even if your character model is displayed with only one, it will perform the same bonus damage that when you go to two hands.

When Torrentera diesthe next time you blow his whistle you must spend a drink of your Crimson Vial of Tears. This can become a problem when you're in a rush to get out of a sticky situation. The problem is not knowing when he died and when, simply, they have thrown us from the horse, because the animation is the same. The trick:when your steed dies, neigh pitifully!



Drenched in poison… That’s what he gets for rolling

Secret Survival Mechanics in Elden Ring

When you have to walk on poisonous surfaces, no ruedes . If you do, you’ll see your character get soaked in the liquids, causing even though you’re safe, the poison that covers you affects you .

Although you explore Middle Lands, until you find the map objects, your world map will not be updated. A clue to find them: in the "hidden" part you can see some marks that correspond to the monuments where to find the maps.

, until you find the map objects, your world map will not be updated. A clue to find them: in the “hidden” part you can see some where to find the maps. The Shining stonesapart from allowing you to see invisible paths or decorate the ground in duels, they also serve to indicate if a fall is fatal. Throw them when you’re on the verge of a fall. If you hear them pop, so do you you will explode against the ground.