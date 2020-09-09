26-year-old TV actress committed suicide, what is the connection to hang out with boyfriend

Hyderabad: Telugu TV actress Shravani Kondapalli Sravani Kondapalli has committed suicide at her home in Hyderabad. Police has given this information on Wednesday. 26-year-old Shravani was found hanging on Tuesday at her residence in Madhuranagar. Family members said that she went to her bedroom and closed the door. She felt that she was taking a bath, but when she did not come out for long, she broke the door and saw that she was hanging. They took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Also Read – Coronavirus in Telangana: 2,751 new cases of corona virus infection, number of infected crossed 1 lakh 20 thousand

Police has sent the dead body for testing and has started investigating the case. The family has alleged that Shravani has taken this step after being harassed by the harassment of her former lover Devraj Reddy. Police has said that the family had filed a case against him a few days ago and he had also warned Shravani to hang out with him. Also Read – Telangana: dead bodies of all 9 people trapped due to fire in hydroelectric plant recovered, President Prime Minister expressed grief

Sr Nagar Sarki Inspector Narasimha Reddy said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Shravani had an argument with her mother and brother late on Tuesday night to hang out with Devraj. After this she went to her room and hanged herself. Also Read – Srisailam Hydro Electric Power Station in Telangana, fierce fire, 9 stranded, rescue operation continues

The police has sent a team to the city of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to arrest Devraj. The Circle Inspector said, “Since Shravani’s family is accusing him, we will arrest him and interrogate him.”

The police officer said that Devraj was arrested in June after Shravani complained, stating that he was harassing her to marry Shravani. Family members have alleged that the police failed to take action even after complaining against Devraj.

Let me tell you that Devraj came in contact with the actress a few months ago through tick-talk and then the friendship of the two turned into love. Sravani’s family has said that Devraj started harassing her for money. He was threatening to post her personal photos and videos on social media. So the family gave Rs 1 lakh to Devraj through Google Pay.

However, he allegedly continued to harass her even after taking the money, so he filed a complaint against him on June 22 at the SR Nagar police station. At the same time, the police claimed that there was no mention of videos and photographs in the complaint. Let us know that Shravani acted in popular serials like ‘Manasu Mamta’ and ‘Mounragam’.