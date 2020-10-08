26-year-old woman tried to extort one crore rupees from retired police inspector, FIR lodged

Gurugram: A retired Inspector of Haryana Police has accused a woman and her two colleagues of trying to extort Rs 1 crore from them. On their complaint, the police has registered a case. The authorities have started investigation after registering the case on Wednesday. Officials gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Another child of Hathras was raped: the cousin was raped, the girl died during treatment

According to the police, the former inspector has been identified as Dalbir Singh, who retired a month ago. In his complaint, he said that he was posted as a Station House Officer (SHO) at Gurugram Sadar Police Station about 11 months ago. At the same time, the 26-year-old accused woman had earlier claimed that Singh (then SHO) met in May 2019 on the pretext of helping her get a job at a once-less restaurant in Gurugram. He then raped her for about four months after filming an objectionable video with her, after which he has been blackmailing her.

Singh told the police, "The woman came to the Sadar police station in connection with her case, in which I took necessary action as per law. But later the woman started blackmailing me with her colleagues Rajdeep and Monu and took money from me many times. Later all three demanded Rs 1 crore."

Singh further alleged in his complaint that when he refused to give a large sum of money, the trio filed a fake case against him in Jind district of Haryana in August 2019, in which he was arrested and later released on bail. Was done.

Police said that the woman had lodged an FIR in connection with the incident of August 2019 at the Women’s Police Station in Jind.

Gurugram Police spokesman Subhash Bokain said, “On the complaint of the retired inspector, an FIR has been lodged against the culprits under the relevant sections of IPC at Sadar police station in Gurugram. Further investigation of the case is going on. “