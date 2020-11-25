26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

Bhopal: Shubham Upadhyay, a 26-year-old doctor of Government Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, died on Wednesday in a private hospital in Bhopal due to Kovid-19. He was a Kovid-19 medical officer. Also Read – Services on many lines of Delhi Metro will be interrupted from morning to 2 pm on Thursday, read details

Meanwhile, his colleague Dr. Umesh Patel, who brought Upadhyay from Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal, said, "Dr. Shubham Upadhyay as a contract doctor at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar on April 8 this year Duty was joined. He was a Kovid-19 medical officer there."

Infected on 28 October, referred to Bhopal on 10 November

Dr. Umesh Patel said that he was found infected with the corona virus on October 28 and from then until November 10, he was undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, but due to his condition deteriorating, he was shifted to Bhopal on November 10. Referred to Viva Medical College and Hospital and since then he was being treated in this hospital.

The team of doctors from Chennai was also constantly monitoring here

Patel told, “Preparations were on to take Dr. Shubham Upadhyay to MGM Hospital in Chennai to get a lung transplant done. For the last two days, the team of doctors of Chennai came here and was also constantly monitoring them. “

Preparations were to be taken from Bhopal to Chennai by plane

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government had said that the state government would bear the entire cost of his treatment. Patel said that the doctor was considering that as soon as he seems a bit stable, he will be taken from Bhopal to Chennai for better treatment, but in the meantime, Upadhyay succumbed.

Lungs were completely damaged

Dr. Ajay Goenka, director of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, said, “Dr. Shubham Upadhyay (26) died in our hospital on Wednesday. He was infected with the corona virus and was hospitalized since 10 November. ” He said, “His lungs were completely damaged.”

Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s tweet, “The mind is full of pain and sorrow.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, “The mind is full of pain and sorrow. Our brave Corona warrior Dr. Shubham Kumar Upadhyay, who was infected by serving Kovid-19 victims one day and night unselfishly, laid down his life today. Dr. Shubham presented a wonderful and unique example of service to the society. “

I pay homage at the feet of such a son of Mother India

CM Chauhan said, “Every letter of the oath he has been administered while becoming a doctor, Dr. Shubham has made it meaningful. He showed to be a true citizen of the country. I pay my respects at the feet of such a son of Mother India and pray to God to give peace to the departed soul. ” Chauhan further said, “I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are proud of him. Our condolences are with his family members. May God give them the ability to bear this thunderclap. I and the state government stand with Dr. Shubham Upadhyay’s family. “

Kamal Nath expressed condolences to the family

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath tweeted, “The news of the death of Dr. Shubham Upadhyay of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, who played the role of Corona warrior in the horrific epidemic of Corona virus is very sad. He showed his dedication to serve many patients, risking their lives during this horrific epidemic of corona virus, but it is a matter of regret that their lives could not be saved after being infected. I offer condolences to his family in this hour of grief. ”

Be financed like corona warriors

Kamal Nath wrote, “I demand the Chief Minister that his family should be financially supported like other Corona warriors and all possible help from the government.”