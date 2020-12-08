26,567 new cases found in 24 hours in India, lowest increase in one day after several months

Corona Virus in India: The number of corona patients in India is increasing, but on Monday, the lowest increase has been seen in corona cases. In 24 hours, 26,567 newbies of corona virus were found. This is the lowest increase in the last several months. With 385 deaths in 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 97,03,770, while 1,40,958 people have died so far. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gave this information. This is the lowest increase seen in recent months. So far 91,78,946 people have been cured, while there are 3,83,866 active cases. The recovery rate is 94.59 percent, and the death rate is 1.45 percent. Also Read – Corona Virus Latest Updates: Number Of Corona Infections Reached One Crore In The Country, 33 thousand Cases Found In 24 Hours

Maharashtra remains the most affected state with 18,55,341 cases so far. More than 70 percent daily new cases of corona were reported in 10 states and union territories – Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday, 1,674 new cases of corona were reported in the national capital. Apart from this, information was reported about the recovery of 3,818 people and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, which has been revealed by the data released by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to 3.15 percent after 53,207 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of global coronovirus cases has reached 67,535,605 while 1,543,237 people have lost their lives worldwide.