27″, 1440p and 165 Hz, reduced to less than 300 euros, its historical minimum price

Nothing better to get the most out of the performance that our gaming PC is capable of offering us than a good gaming monitor loaded with specifications. And in the market we find a wide variety of them, so that sometimes it is difficult for us to opt for one or the other. However, the great discounts they have every two for three they can help us a lot when it comes to getting a new screen for our setup. And if we want to save a good deal, look at this Asus TUF at a very low price on Amazon.

ASUS TUF VG27AQ – Monitor Gaming de 27″ WQHD (2560×1440, IPS, 16:9, HDMI x2, Display Port, 165Hz, 1 ms, ELMB, G-SYNC Compatible, Adaptive-sync, HDR10), Negro

With a price that is usually around 400 euros, now we can take home this Asus gaming monitor at its lowest historical price: it is reduced to only 290 euros on Amazonin what is undoubtedly a precious thing if we take into account what it offers us. And above all, for its compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync technology, which is usually present in higher priced monitors.

We are talking about the Asus TUF VG27AQ, a model from this well-known manufacturer that has great user reviews. And with which we can wonderfully complement our gaming equipment and we will be covered for years for less than 300 euros. It is loaded with gaming specifications and also has a great design and construction that allows us to orient it in height, inclination and rotation to adapt it to how it is most comfortable for us.

Regarding its gaming performance, as we say, this Asus TUF leaves nothing to the way and has: a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a response time of 1 millisecond, an IPS panel and an aspect ratio of 16:9. In addition, it is a 27-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440p, one of the most widespread combinations between this type of peripherals. What also throws a large number of pixels per inch, allowing us to enjoy all kinds of games with great sharpness.