27”, 2K and 144 Hz for less than 300 euros

The most important peripheral to make the most of the graphic potential of our next-generation consoles, or our gaming PC, is the monitor. With a good performance monitor we can enjoy a great image quality when playing our favorite video games, so we will have to decide well what type of model to choose.

LG 27GN800-B – Monitor Gaming LG Ultragear (Panel NanoIPS: 2560x1440p, 16:9, 350 CD/m², 1000:1, 144Hz, 1ms); DPx1, HDMIx2; NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible; Regulable Altura, inclinación y pivotable

Within the wide catalog that currently exists, gaming models are the most suitable to achieve that optimal image quality that we want. This is the case of this LG monitor that can be ours at a reduced price: of the almost 300 euros that it previously cost, we can take it home for 269.99 euros through Amazon.





The LG 27GN800 is a 27” monitor that has a 2K screen resolution of 2560x1440p that will allow us to run any type of video game, taking a leap in quality from the 1080p definition of any conventional monitor. Also, we can regulate its height and inclination to adjust it in the way that suits us best.

It also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which added to its 1ms response speed will allow you to minimize ghosting to offer you the best possible fluidity. making the images appear as smooth as possible. Also, its Crosshair feature will help you improve accuracy in your favorite first-person shooter games.