27 of the best horror films on Netflix right now

Brace your self as a result of Halloween is scarily close to. And that may imply just one factor: binge-watching horror motion pictures whereas consuming all the Haribo you don’t have at hand out to trick or treaters this yr (thanks, social distancing).

However the place do you have to get your horror repair from? No factors for guessing the right reply: Netflix (we gave the sport away at the high of this text).

Inside the streaming service, you’ll discover examples of nearly each sub-category of horror in the catalogue – from psychological thriller, to a gory slasher or supernatural scare, there needs to be one thing for each horror fanatic.

After all, on the TV entrance, horror followers will quickly have Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor to stay up for, however there are lots of films to terrify you in the meantime.

We’ve chosen our choice of the best horror flicks the platform has to supply under – so draw the curtains and prepare for a fright night time with one of these spooky choices!

Halloween (2018)

The horror slasher franchise returns with a powerful return to type with a sequel to the 1978 authentic. That is primarily attributable to the return of Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises her position as Laurie Strode, a lady dwelling in concern of masked killer Michael Myers.

Low on dialogue however filled with bloody surprises, Halloween throws out the meandering mythos of the franchise in favour of good old school horror.

Watch Halloween on Netflix

Shutter Island

Leonardo DiCaprio. Mark Ruffalo. Ben Kingsley. Michelle Williams. If the sheer star energy of this Martin Scorsese psychological thriller doesn’t pull you in then the plot will. Set in 1954, the movie sees DiCaprio play a Deputy US Marshal investigating a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island after one affected person goes lacking.

Full with a chilling environment all through, this brilliantly constructed noir thriller will preserve you guessing till the very finish. With a spine-tingling classical rating as well, it’s a wise Halloween watch.

Watch Shutter Island on Netflix

A Treatment for Wellness (2016)

This psychological horror from Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski is loosely primarily based on the 1924 German novel The Magic Mountain and tells the story of a younger man tasked fetching a colleague from a mysterious Alpine rehabilitation centre.

Though it acquired blended opinions on its launch, the movie is effectively value a go for horror followers, with clear echoes of the work of HP Lovecraft, distinctive visuals and a really formidable plot, together with reliably good performances from solid members together with Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth and Celia Imrie.

Watch A Treatment for Wellness on Netflix

The Babysitter (2017)

This Netflix authentic teen horror movie arrived on the platform in 2017 and stars Samara Weaving as a babysitter who belongs to a satanic cult – as is found by Cole, the bullied pre-teen she has been taking care of.

Whereas fulfilling many of the tropes typically present in slasher motion pictures The Babysitter additionally has a wickedly humorous facet, and will simply as simply be labeled as a darkish comedy – as seemingly to offer laughs as scares.

Watch The Babysitter on Netflix

I’m Pondering of Ending Issues (2020)



Charlie Kaufman has established a observe report as one of the most modern author/administrators in Hollywood, and his newest – tailored from Iain Reid’s novel of the identical title – is a nightmare journey into the psyche of a younger girl who’s taken by her boyfriend to fulfill her household in a secluded farm.

With a terrific solid that features Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis, that is about as unconventional because it will get however will make sure to go away you each haunted and scratching your head.

Watch I’m Pondering of Ending Issues on Netflix

Gerald’s Sport (2017)



Numerous Stephen King novels have been tailored into films in recent times, and one of the best latest examples is that this chiller from The Haunting of Hill Home director Mike Flanagan. The movie follows a lady who’s on vacation along with her husband when she by chance kills him throughout a intercourse sport – whereas she is handcuffed to her mattress.

With little risk of rescue, the girl she begins listening to unusual voices and seeing unsettling visions as she makes an attempt so survive. The movie – and Carla Gugino’s lead efficiency – each rightly attracted vital reward, with it’s haunting, and hypnotic environment making certain it’s one of the best Netflix authentic horror films on supply.

Watch Gerald’s Sport on Netflix

Apostle (2018)



Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen star on this brutal horror from The Raid director Gareth Evans set in early twentieth century London. The movie issues a person who has returned dwelling to find his sister is being held captive by a cult – and he should pay a considerable ransom with the intention to free her.

The person makes the journey to an idyllic island that properties the cult, the place he infiltrates the group and discovers that although the cult declare to have left behind the corruption of mainland society, it’s nonetheless greater than current of their ranks. As he learns increasingly about the cult he uncovers one notably evil secret. This movie has clear hyperlinks again to iconic people horror movie The Wickerman, and incorporates an uneasy environment of dread.

Watch Apostle on Netflix

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the gothic horror traditional is a grand, opulent epic – starring a terrific efficiency from Gary Oldman as the iconic eponymous monster. The movie is a reasonably trustworthy adaptation of the supply materials, full with great set designs and a supporting solid that features Anthony Hopkins as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Winona Ryder as Mina Harker and an typically criticised flip from Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker. A feast for the eyes if ever there was one that is over-the-top filmmaking at its most enjoyably indulgent.

Watch Bram Stoker’s Dracula on Netflix

Orphan (2009)

Starring scream queen Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard, this psychological thriller carried out efficiently at the field workplace attributable to its creepy, but distinctive take on the ‘youngster from hell’ premise. Orphan follows a pair who, after the dying of their stillborn youngster, undertake a nine-year-old lady who begins to exhibit hostile behaviour. Darkly humorous at factors, this movie is filled with scares and high performances, particularly from Isabelle Fuhrman who performed the disturbing titular orphan.

Watch Orphan on Netflix

Session 9 (2001)

Directed by The Machinist’s Brad Anderson, Session 9 follows an asbestos abatement group who, when working in a derelict psychological facility, start to psychologically unravel after discovering disturbing audio tapes from a former affected person. This creepy psychological thriller is a deeply unsettling watch, with wonderful performances from the likes of Peter Mullan (Trainspotting) and Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari).

Watch Session 9 on Netflix

Unfriended (2014)



This supernatural horror might hit a bit too near work-from-home, with the entire movie going down by way of Skype, nevertheless its value the watch in the event you’re on the lookout for a special take on the traditional found-footage horror cliché.

Starring Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Renee Olstead (The Secret Life of an American Teenager) and Will Peltz (Males, Ladies & Youngsters) amongst others, Unfriended follows a bunch of youngsters who, when chatting collectively on-line, are abruptly joined by an unknown consumer claiming to be a former classmate who dedicated suicide the yr earlier than. Whereas the buddies initially assume the on-line intruder is one other classmate pranking them, they begin to suspect that one thing much more sinister goes on as the chat begins to end in deathly penalties.

Watch Unfriended on Netflix

The Go to (2015)



After a profession decline, director M Night time Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) kicked off his comeback with this neat little horror flick, which sees two younger siblings keep at their grandparents’ home for every week. After all, The Go to wouldn’t be on this listing if that was all there’s to it. The children quickly discover some odd goings on round the home, later stumbling on some darkish secrets and techniques, however to say any greater than that may threat spoiling the movie’s surprises. Deanna Dunagan (August: Osage County) and Peter McRobbie (Daredevil) shine as the mysterious Nana and Pop Pop.

Watch The Go to on Netflix

Hereditary (2018)

Director Ari Aster made a giant impression on film buffs with this directorial debut, which follows the ill-fated Graham household as they’re terrorised by a mysterious presence following the dying of their grandmother. Not for the faint-hearted, Hereditary packs some really disturbing scenes, however stands out as one of the most suspenseful horror motion pictures of the previous decade. Toni Collette provides an unimaginable efficiency as Annie, a troubled mom pushed to breaking level by unthinkable loss. If you happen to’re a fan of the style, that is fairly merely a should watch.

Watch Hereditary on Netflix

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Starring Laura Linney, this supernatural crime horror follows lawyer Erin Bruner, who’s tasked with defending a reverend being prosecuted for the wrongful dying of Emily Rose after he carried out a church-sanctioned exorcism on her.

Loosely primarily based on the true story of Anneliese Michel, a German girl with epilepsy who underwent exorcism rites the yr earlier than her dying, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is each a fascinating courtroom drama and a horror flick, full of demonic scares.

With wonderful performances from Tom Wilkinson and Jennifer Carpenter, this nerve-wracking thriller is ideal in the event you’re on the lookout for a extra thought-provoking chiller.

Watch The Exorcism of Emily Rose on Netflix

American Psycho (2000)

A lean and imply fashionable horror must-watch, American Psycho completely dissects American yuppie tradition of the Nineteen Nineties. However that’s not the purpose to observe this 101-minute cult traditional. The film is carried by lead Christian Bale, who serves up a horrifying and hilarious efficiency as New York funding Patrick Bateman, a person obsessive about standing and magnificence. Oh, and violent homicide too.

Based mostly on the 1992 novel of the identical title, the film follows Bateman as he dives deeper into his hedonistic fantasies – all the whereas hiding his psychopathic alter-ego from his co-workers.

Progressively changing into extra surreal, this darkly hilarious satire of Manhattan enterprise tradition unfolds right into a bloody crescendo you gained’t overlook in a rush. Already seen it? We promise a re-watch shall be value it: American Psycho carries so many hidden particulars you’ll spot one thing new with each viewing.

Watch American Psycho on Netflix

Beneath the Shadow (2016)

This 2016 Persian-language launch from British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari is a traditional instance of the manner horror films can typically act as allegories for critical and related themes and points. The movie follows a mom, Shideh and daughter dwelling in war-torn Nineteen Eighties Iran, whose residence constructing is hit by a missile. A superstitious neighbour claims that the missile was cursed, carrying malevolent Center-Japanese spirits – and this suspicion leads Shideh to imagine that her daughter is being possessed.

What follows is a chilling, highly effective films works each as a bit of horror fiction and an replace on the haunted home style, but additionally as a prescient social commentary on battle in the Center East. It consists of some genuinely good performances from its solid and was chosen as the UK’s submission for the international language movie award at the 2017 Oscars – though it didn’t get nominated by the Academy.

Watch Beneath the Shadow on Netflix

Distress (1990)

One other Stephen King brainchild was dropped at life in 1990 by Rob Reiner. Distress strikes an uncomfortable nerve even now this present day of on-line TV and movie fandoms gaining rising energy. Social media gives a first-rate platform for hundreds of thousands to vent their views at authors covertly, hiding behind usernames and show footage if content material creators dare to enterprise in unpopular instructions.

Kathy Bates brings out the full vary, from perky to deranged, in Distress as her character Annie Wilkes rescues revered writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan) from a automobile crash. She quickly discovers Paul has killed off a beloved character in her favorite Distress novel sequence and embarks on a tyrannical reign of captivity and torture in opposition to the writer in a bid to drive a brand new story, to alter the occasions of his meant ebook. It’s a tense, gripping watch with each Caan and Bates excelling of their roles. Bates picked up a best actress Oscar for her unhinged show – one of only a few high honours afforded to antagonists over the years.

Watch Distress on Netflix

A Quiet Place (2018)

A horror movie directed and starred in by The Workplace’s Jim Halpert – aka the Least Scary or Intimidating Man in the World – was sufficient to seize the consideration of an entire new viewers, even when it didn’t fill many of us with confidence the finish consequence can be such a stable movie. John Krasinski has made a concerted effort in recent times to shake off the “Jim” niceness with roles in 13 Hours: the Secret Troopers of Benghazi and Jack Ryan, and in A Quiet Place he cuts his directorial enamel in fashion.

He stars as the father of the Abbott household, joined by real-world spouse Emily Blunt, as they’re compelled to stay in whole silence whereas hiding from monsters with tremendous delicate listening to. The shortage of sound all through most of the movie doesn’t turn into any much less tense. There’s a very robust efficiency by Millicent Simmonds, a deaf teen actress, who performs the daughter Regan in highly effective fashion all through. This movie is to on a regular basis chit-chat what Jaws is to summer season seaside holidays…

Watch A Quiet Place on Netflix

The Nightingale (2018)



Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent made fairly an impression along with her debut characteristic movie The Babadook in 2014, and two years she returned for one more slice of modern horror with the chilling thriller The Nightingale, starring Aisling Franciosi and Sam Claflin.

The movie follows Clare, a younger Irish convict, who chases a British officer via the rugged Tasmanian wilderness bent on revenge. Her journey sees her enlist the companies of an Aboriginal tracker who’s marked by trauma from his personal violence-filled previous. Warning: this isn’t a movie for the faint-hearted.

Watch The Nightingale on Netflix

The Cabin in the Woods (2010)

Our strongest recommendation for this one? Go in as darkish as attainable. Keep away from trailers, keep away from any type of plot synopsis, simply verify straight in to The Cabin in the Woods.

Have you ever gone now? No? OK then, we’ll attempt to preserve this obscure. 5 token buddies journey to a distant, darkish cabin in the woods and it doesn’t go effectively. Your first impressions of this one should not going to be constructive ones, you’ve seen this earlier than in each. single. B-movie. ever. Count on eye rolling and face-palm moments as Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard drag out each horror cliche conceivable earlier than ripping the rug straight out from beneath your ft on this subverting horror flick.

Chris Hemsworth – contemporary from huge breaks in Star Trek and Thor – is joined by Kristen Connolly and Anna Hutchison for The Cabin in the Woods. Put together your self. No matter you assume goes to occur, most likely gained’t.

Watch The Cabin in the Woods on Netflix

CAM (2018)

Madeline Brewer steals the present on this gritty psychological thriller set in the salacious world of on-line webcam pornography. Her character, Alice, turns into more and more obsessive about being Number one, and resorts to more and more daring and excessive measures to climb the rating system, culminating with a pretend suicide broadcast that proves sufficient to nudge her into the high 50. Quickly after, her identification is copied by a mysterious doppelgänger, resulting in an intense hunt for the offender.

Screenwriter Isa Mazzei – a former cam lady herself – drew on her personal experiences of exploitation in the business as she crafted the story. Initially imagined as a documentary, Mazzei felt a horror film was the solely technique to painting the underbelly of the business, with quite a few cries for assist to the police and different authorities going unheeded and written off attributable to the nature of her profession. A contemporary horror for contemporary audiences.

Watch Cam on Netflix

Insidious (2010)

James Wan’s work creating the Noticed franchise put him on the map in the slasher style, however Insidious noticed the Malaysian director efficiently tread deeper down true horror strains than beforehand. He took on the Insidious mission in a bid to show his capabilities outdoors of blood and guts horror, and managed to provide a blockbuster with some genuinely chilling moments.

Insidious is a haunted home trip. It stays on a gentle observe, however the movie is filled with a range of demonic forces that at all times have you ever scanning the display for the subsequent scare. There’s little reliance on gore, however much less is extra right here. The movie does a unbelievable job of ramping up the paranoia with fixed recommendations that you simply would possibly have seen one thing in your peripheral imaginative and prescient, and infrequently you’ll. This sustains the menace all through the film, coupled with an atmospheric rating and solid led by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne.

Watch Insidious on Netflix

Veronica (2017)

Spanish movie Veronica was launched to a lot fanfare in 2017 with some critics and plenty of on social media branding it “the scariest film of all time”. Director Paco Plaza had already constructed a cult following after his profitable creation of the [Rec] trilogy, however Veronica precipitated a storm as soon as it landed on Netflix.

The story follows Veronica (Sandra Escacena) who makes use of a ouija board throughout a complete eclipse of the solar, a time when darkish prevails over gentle, and occasions on Earth are believed to replicate that mantra. The glass smashes, she passes out, and seemingly recovers, however the women’ expertise modifications Veronica. The remainder of the films consists of relentless psychological warfare. How a lot is actuality? How a lot is in Veronica’s head? The entire issues will get loopy.

Oh, and it’s loosely primarily based on true occasions from a tragic case of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro in 1991. A woman died in Vallecas beneath mysterious circumstances after utilizing a ouija board. Sleep effectively.

Watch Veronica on Netflix

1922 (2017)

