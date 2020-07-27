27-year-old doctor dies in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while struggling for a month with Corona

new Delhi: After a month-long struggle, a 27-year-old doctor succumbed to novel coronovirus at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in New Delhi. Joginder Chaudhary (27) was suffering from this infection since 28 June. A month ago, on 27 June, his corona test report came back positive. Also Read – IPL 2020: Waiting eagerly for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘helicopter shot’, told the heart through twit

He was a junior resident and was working on a need basis in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College, run by the Delhi government from October 2019. He worked in flu clinics and in his casualty ward till the onset of fever on 23 June. Also Read – Now Corona test report will be found in just 36 minutes, scientists of this university discovered technology

Dr. Chaudhary also conducted his test after two of his colleagues were Kovid-19 positive. Four days later his report also came positive and he was admitted to BSA Hospital, where he complained of difficulty in breathing. A day later, he was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP). Also Read – Jharkhand: Corruption test report of Lalu Yadav came negative, will be investigated again in a few days

Joginder’s uncle and a nursing officer at the BSA, Rameshwar Sanghava, said, “He was admitted to SGRH after his condition became critical.” He said, “Joginder was admitted to the BSA Hospital on 27 June, but the doctors there said that his condition was critical. Dr. Joginder was transferred to LNJP Hospital.

On June 30, LNJP doctors told his father that he would be put on ventilator, as he had a hole in his lungs. He was then admitted to SGRH on July 7. ” Doctors at SGRH said that Joginder’s condition was already critical, but his condition started deteriorating three days ago.

Giving more information about Joginder, Sanghwa said that the doctors belonged to a very common background. He said, “He was the only earning member of the family and belonged to a village in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. He is survived by parents and two younger siblings. His father Rajinder Chaudhary owns a small piece of land in which he cultivates. “

Sanghava also said that when Joginder was admitted to SRGH, the family initially struggled a lot to arrange funds for his treatment, as SRGH is a private hospital. However, with the generosity and contribution of Joginder’s colleagues and some people, his treatment continued. His last rites were performed in Delhi on Sunday in the presence of his uncle and younger brother.

Sanghava described Joginder as a role model for the entire village. He said, “Being the eldest of siblings, he took responsibility to bear the expenses of his younger siblings’ education. Apart from this, he was the first person from the village to become a doctor. The whole village is mourning this loss. “