27,000 people listening to Ramona at 2 AM: Twitter Spaces take off in Spain like the threads with Manuel Bartual

Threads are one of the great attractions of Twitter. Although according to the opinion of many people, it would be better to use the blog or newsletter format to tell long stories, the truth is that with them you get visibility and an ability to connect with the audience that personal blogs are not achieving lately. A few years ago it was not like that, I missed seeing them, we called them “tweetstorms” and in Spain they were not popularized at the current level until the mythical story of Manuel Bartualwhich today has more than 53,000 retweets and more than 111,000 likes.

Something similar to what happened with Manuel Bartual happened last night with ‘Ramona’ in Twitter Spaces. This audio room feature, the brainchild of Clubhouse, is proving these days that it makes perfect sense as a Twitter feature. And not only that, but it is, as we will see, a visibility bomb like few others on social networks.





According to those who were on Twitter late at night, Ramona, a woman and Twitter user, at one point joined a Space where matters of the heart were discussed, such as tabloids. Once there, they gave way to him to speak, and his direct and no-holds-barred style left many people stunned. However, the administrators of the room ended up throwing him out.

Historic night on Twitter Spain, which this morning had left more than 80,000 tweets under the trend ‘Ramona’

Even so, the expectation that Ramona had generated was so great that people wanted more. And Ramona did. She opened her own space and began a historic night on Twitter Spain, which this morning had left more than 80,000 tweets under the Ramona trend and approximately the same amount with the terms ‘Twitter Spain’.

The operation in the Twitter Spaces, key to viralization



Ramona has transcended the night.

As we pointed out, Twitter Spaces are a viralization bomb. Not always, and not for everyone. But yes in a case like Ramona’s, due to the operation that Twitter has given to the feature. Unlike what happens with retweets or ‘likes’, where we have to actively interact with the content to share it with other users, the Twitter interface shows at the top, and in a fully visible and highlighted way, which Spaces the people we follow are listening right now.

This, when a person with few followers is attending another Space, does not generate a particular effect for anyone. However, if they are profiles like Ibai or elRubius who join a direct audio, and Twitter shows its millions of followers that their favorite creators are listening to a Space, that’s when a real explosion of listeners takes place.

Without anyone having to do anything, just join, all users will see at the top of your app that a certain Space is more and more popular. And of course, if my favorite streamer is watching a live stream with 27,000 people at 2 AM, how can I not join, even if it’s just out of curiosity? And that was just what happened.

Last night, just by listening to Ramona’s Space, streamers like Ibai or ElRubius told millions of followers that they were attending something big live, amplifying the tweeter’s message

In addition to transcending the Ramona phenomenon until this morning, as people wondered what had happened, prominent sports journalists such as Rubén Martín have created Spaces saying they wanted more of Ramonaand its space has been joined by numerous brands offering to raffle many products if Ramona appeared.



The brands have seen a vein in Spaces where Ramona was talked about.

The Spaces have begun a great journey



Newly started space.

Today, one of the booming formats are podcasts. The Spaces do not provide more than the possibility of making, in a very simple and direct way, live podcasts broadcast to your entire Twitter audience, which is often the audience of a podcast, if you have one. But even if you don’t have a podcast, they give you the possibility to listen in a very transparent way with experts on any subject, who often also allow their followers to participate in the talks by asking questions or simply commenting.

Personally, I followed American journalists who have started doing Twitter Spaces on a weekly basis, so that their followers knew that every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., for example, they would be able to listen to them and ask them about Windows, Android, or whatever. . However, for a few weeks, the rate of appearance of Spaces on Twitter Spain has grown.

I have attended great talks about the Popular Party crisis, with tweeters broadcasting from Genoa what was happening in the party, talks about Andalusian politics ahead of the upcoming elections, or conversations about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In Spanish, I went to a spectacular space between Mary Thaddeusa journalist for Bloomberg, and Dori Toribio, journalist and correspondent in Washington. In English, to a talk that she brought together experts in geopolitics along with more than 30,000 listeners.

I do not consider Spaces to be a fashion, nor passenger. The fashion, to which everyone wanted to join without understanding it, was Clubhouse, and that is why the function was copied on all social networks. We saw Silicon Valley bringing out the photocopier. No, the Spaces are a very useful and usable function being used as it should, when it’s time and between people who can contribute a lot to each other and to the audience.

Unlike what happened with Periscope, where people were directing “without telling anything”, the Spaces are being given a meaning. One that always existed in Clubhouse, but that seemed very artificial, since their talks seemed to be made by people who wanted to convey that they were “cool” (generalizing, of course, but it was the feeling that often remained). It seemed like you had to use the Clubhouse to be cool. In the Spaces, the cracks of that social network remain as one more function of Twitter, which is where the people we are interested in are already in the background, both in text and in audio.