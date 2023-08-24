While Blueface Was Training At The LA Boxing Gym, He Was Stabbed By A Stranger:

On Wednesday morning, a stranger stabbed rapper Blueface in the leg while he was getting ready for a fight at a boxing gym within Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old artist, whose real name was Jonathan Porter, was attacked at 10:30 a.m. at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now getting better.

Later on Wednesday, the “Thotiana” rapper shared what looked like video from a security camera of the fight on his Instagram story. He wrote in the text that he won’t be able to fight on Oct. 14 due to he was “stabbed by a random guy.”

Wednesday Morning, The Artist Was Working Out At A Gym When The Person Who Tried To Hurt Him Came In:

The rapper was training at a gym within L.A.’s San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning when the attacker walked in.

The rapper is a pretty good amateur boxer. David Kaminsky, Blue’s trainer, can be seen on security video shared on Blue’s Instagram trying to get between the man as well as Blueface.

It looks like there was some kind of fight, and when Blueface was done talking, he hit the guy alongside a few punches.

The guy then seems to pull something from his pocket as well as charge Blueface. The video stops before someone gets stabbed.

The LAPD told the newspaper that a man with a stab wound who was still aware and breathing was taken to a nearby hospital, but they didn’t say that the man was Blueface.

A knife Came Out Of The Man’s Pocket:

In the video that Blueface shared, an angry guy in a white tank top and jeans comes up to the rapper, who is wearing fighting gloves and a chest guard. Another man, who TMZ says is trainer David Kaminsky, steps in between them.

In the background, you can also see a dog running around. The two can be seen yelling at each other before Blueface goes surrounding Kaminsky and gives the suspect a hard right to the face. The video shows that he then hits his opponent with a few more blows.

The man moves away and looks like he’s taking a knife out of his pocket. The video stops before what is said to be the stabbing. ” He keeps coming up to me and giving me a look.

Blueface Put Up Another Video Of His Bloody Bandages:

“I know that look,” Blueface says as he recounts another view of the fight. He shared another video showing his bloody bandages as well as encouraged those who followed him not to worry.

“Guys, it’s just a leg shot. I’m fine. He told her, “You don’t have to blow up my phone as well as anything.” Kaminsky told TMZ that the crazy man rushed into the gym as well as yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” at Blueface.

Blueface’s video “Respect My Cryppin” went viral and made him a big name. He got signed to Cash Money West, which is part of Birdman’s Cash Money Records label, the following month.

His 2019 Remix Of The Song “Thotiana” Was No. 8 On The Billboard Hot 100:

His most popular song was a 2019 version of “Thotiana” alongside Cardi B as well as YG. It reached No. 8 upon the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, he put out his first record, “Find the Beat.”

Police say the rapper is also charged with trying to kill someone in Nevada because of a shooting close to Las Vegas Boulevard as well as Sunset Road within October 2022.

A boxing teacher steps between the attacker and Blueface in a video of the attack. After a short conversation, Blueface hit the other guy multiple times within the face while wearing fighting gloves.