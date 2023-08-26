Shah Rukh Khan Claims That Seeing Amitabh Bachchan Again After 17 Years Was Fun:

Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan’s first movie in almost five years. It came out this year. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and made more than a thousand crores.

It is presently the Bollywood movie with the most money made so far in 2023. Now, the star is getting ready for the debut of Jawan, which is an action drama. Today, he did his famous #AskSRK event on X, where he talks to his friends and answers their questions.

Bollywood fans, here’s some big news! Shah Rukh Khan as well as Amitabh Bachchan, two of the biggest stars in the business, will soon work together on a project.

Both Big B As Well As SRK Are Coming Return To The Big Screen After 17 Years:

Even though not much is known about it, it is exciting to hear that Big B as well as SRK will be back on the big screen together after 17 years! The last movie they were in together was “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” which came out in 2006.

Karan Johar wrote “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” and also ran the show. Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, as well as Kirron Kher were also in the movie.

Bollywood Has Been Run By Amitabh Bachchan As Well As Shah Rukh Khan For The Longest Time:

It looked at marriages that don’t work well. Bollywood has been run by Amitabh Bachchan as well as Shah Rukh Khan for a long time.

People have been waiting for the two of them on TV together again, and you might not have to wait as long as you think.

A person on the inside said, “Amitabh Bachchan as well as Shah Rukh Khan will be on screen together again in an interesting project that is in the works.” There isn’t much news about this project yet, but soon there will be more changes and news.

What SRK Thought:

One person urged Shah Rukh Khan to share something nice about Amitabh Bachchan, who is well-known. In answer, SRK wrote, “Working alongside @SrBachchan after so long was so much fun. I felt motivated and blessed after the shoot. I should also tell you that he beat me throughout the race.

Shah Rukh Khan as well as Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, have worked together in movies like “Mohabbatein,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham,” and “Veer Zaara,” which are all well-known.

They were also in ‘Brahmastra,’ but they didn’t appear on screen at the same time. In the movie, SRK had a small part as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who used to work for NASA.

Ranbir Kapoor as well as Alia Bhatt play the main parts in the movie. Big B, on the other hand, was thought to be Raghu, the teacher of Brahmansh.

The Movie Jawan, Which Stars SRK, Opens In Theaters On September 7:

On the work front, the next movie SRK will be in is Atlee’s Jawan. This year, the movie will come out on September 7. ‘Dunki’ is also in the works.

Big B is going to be appearing in ‘Project K’ with Prabhas as well as Deepika Padukone. He will also be in ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff and the Hindi version of ‘The Intern’.

Jawan is one of the movies that people are most looking forward to seeing this year. A lot of people have been asking when they can book their time slot in advance.

Fans Can Buy Tickets In Advance For Jawan Starting On August 27:

We just found out that people in India will be able to buy tickets in advance for Jawan upon Sunday, August 27.

A person close to the situation said, “The movie theaters all over are currently getting questions about ticket sales, so the team has started taking reservations 10 days prior to the movie comes out in theaters.”

About Jawan, There Is More Information:

Jawan is the first movie that the well-known Tamil director Atlee Kumar has made in Bollywood. Gauri Khan makes the movie under the name “Red Chillies.” Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Sanya Malhotra all have roles in the movie. Deepika Padukone will show up in a big way.

The movie Jawan is set to come out on September 7 of this year. So far, the creators have put out the original prequel, two songs, as well as a bunch of cool character pictures.

Big B Is Currently In Charge Of The 15th Installment Of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”:

All of this has helped make the people more excited. In a short amount of time, Jawan will become SRK’s second action movie. Fans are especially excited about his role as a bad guy and the fact that he is bald.

Amitabh currently hosts the fifteenth season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” a television game show. The next books he plans to write are “Ganapath,” “The Umesh Chronicles,” “Kalki, 2898 AD,” and “Butterfly.”