Josh Seiter, Who Was A Contestant On The Bachelorette Died At Age 36:

Josh Seiter, who used to be on the ABC show “The Bachelorette,” has passed away. He turned 36. In a message posted to Seiter’s Instagram on Monday, his family told the world that he had died.

The statement said, “It is with a very heavy heart that we give the sad news of Joshua’s sudden death.”

“Everyone who knew Joshua will tell you that he was a very bright light within a world that was getting darker. His bold voice and unbreakable spirit made thousands of people feel a little less alone when things were at their worst.

Star Was On The Eleventh Installment Of The Bachelorette:

The news arrived just four days shortly after the model, who tried to win Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 but was removed after the first week, wrote on social media that he was having trouble alongside his mental health.

“His fearless voice as well as unbreakable soul helped thousands of individuals feel a little less alone when things were at their worst,” they said. “Even though it hurts us so much that Joshua died, it gives us comfort to know that he is truly at peace.”

The Reason For Death Is Not Known:

"We are praying that his spirit will live throughout the images and phrases upon this page, which we are wrapping up for now.

While we accomplish that, we would like being left alone to grieve. Seiter was a contestant upon Kaitlyn Bristowe’s installment of “The Bachelorette” within 2015. He was sent home after the first week.

Seiter’s family did not say what caused him to die, but at the end of their statement, they said, “If you are having a mental health crisis as well as need help, the 988 SMS lifeline is there for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for free and in complete confidence.”

Within July 2021, Seiter Said That He Had Tried To Kill Himself Before:

Seiter told people in July 2021 that he had tried to kill himself before and had bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder, as well as obsessive-compulsive disorder. “Nevertheless, I refuse to give it up,” he said in the Instagram post.

“When I was 21, I was completely unconscious and had to be sent to a mental hospital. I tried to kill myself when I was 22. “When I was 23, I had electroshock therapy,” he wrote in the caption of a picture. “Toward the end of that year, I used all the strength I had to apply to law school.

When I was 25, I was the best in my law school class. By the time I was 30, I was one of the more popular online mental health supporters as well as one of the best YouTube producers.

Seiter Posted A Picture Of Himself Upon Instagram With The Description “Surviving Depression As Well As Anxiety”:

At almost thirty-six, life is almost as good as it can get. Never, ever stop trying. Your story has not yet been written. The finish gets better and better with each chapter. I swear”

Seiter was additionally open about his achievements in sobriety. In June, he wrote next to a picture, “Here’s to 3 years as well as 8 months of sobriety.”

On August 24, Seiter posted a picture of himself upon Instagram alongside the message “Surviving anxiety and depression one day at a time while maintaining a smile.”

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9152987821 or go to https://icallhelpline.org/.