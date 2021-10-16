28 other people raped the lady, father and SP-BSP chief arrested, engineer additionally stuck

Lalitpur Rape Case: Many of us had been arrested for raping a 17-year-old woman. The daddy may be accused of raping his personal daughter. The police (UP Police) these days arrested the district heads of SP-BSP together with father. Together with this, an engineer has additionally been arrested.Additionally Learn – UP: Those that worshiped Asaram in prison in rape case have been prosecuted, BJP chief complained

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak mentioned {that a} case used to be registered at Sadar Kotwali on October 12 for allegedly raping a woman at other puts. There are 25 named and 3 unknown accused together with the sufferer's father, uncle and SP and BSP district president. Seven groups had been deployed to arrest the accused.

He mentioned that the police raided a resort in Mirzapur district headquarters on Friday and arrested SP's Lalitpur district president Tilak Yadav, BSP district president Deepak Ahirwar and engineer Mahendra Dubey, who have been despatched to 14-day judicial custody via the court docket. A complete of 7 accused had been arrested thus far in conjunction with the arrest of 4 different accused within the case. Inspector (SHO) in-charge of Sadar Kotwali, Jai Prakash mentioned that the police workforce is ceaselessly raiding to arrest the opposite absconding accused.