Memoir of a Snail Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

“Memoir of a Snail” is a captivating new Australian adult animated drama poised to impact audiences profoundly. Directed by the acclaimed Adam Elliot, the film explores grief, resilience, and the power of human connection. With an all-star cast lending their voices to the remarkable characters, this stop-motion animated feature promises a cinematic experience.

Memoir of a Snail Release Date:

After eight years in development, “Memoir of a Snail” will finally debut on the big screen. The film premised at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 10, 2024, winning the coveted Cristal Award for a Feature Film. Audiences in Australia will have the opportunity to witness this cinematic masterpiece when it is released nationwide by Madman Entertainment on October 17, 2024.

The film is set to be distributed by IFC Films for international viewers, though the exact release date in the United States and other regions has yet to be announced. The delay in the international release is likely due to the film’s unique and intricate stop-motion animation, which requires extensive post-production work to ensure the highest quality for global audiences.

Memoir of a Snail Storyline:

At the heart of “Memoir of a Snail” is the bittersweet tale of Grace Pudel, a young girl in 1970s Australia who finds solace in her collection of snails after the tragic loss of her mother. Alongside her twin brother, Gilbert, Grace navigates the challenges of growing up with a paraplegic, alcoholic father. When their father passes away, the siblings are separated and sent to different foster homes, further exacerbating the hardships they face.

As Grace grows up, she befriends an eccentric older woman named Pinky, who becomes a cherished mentor and confidante. Grace finds strength in their relationship by confronting her past and embracing a future filled with joy and sorrow. The film’s rich narrative explores themes of grief, resilience, and the enduring power of human connection, all while using the snail metaphor as a symbol of Grace’s journey.

The narrative of “Memoir of a Snail” is poignant and thought-provoking. It delves into the complexities of human experiences and how to find solace and strength in the most unexpected places. By living together the stories of Grace, Gilbert, and the other memorable characters, the film offers a unique and profound exploration of the human condition.

Memoir of a Snail List of Cast Members:

“Memoir of a Snail” boasts an impressive ensemble of Australian actors who lend their voices to the film’s unforgettable characters:

Sarah Snook as Grace Pudel and the Narrator

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Gilbert Pudel

Eric Bana, as a magistrate

Magda Szubanski as Ruth

Dominique Pinon as Percy Pudel, the father of Grace and Gilbert

Tony Armstrong is a mechanic who Grace briefly marries

Jacki Weaver as Pinky, a former table dancer who befriends Grace

Paul Capsis as Ian and Narelle, a swinger couple who cares for Grace after her father’s death

Nick Cave as Bill Clarke

Bernie Clifford and Davey Thompson in supporting roles

Memoir of a Snail Creators Team:

“Memoir of a Snail” is the brainchild of acclaimed filmmaker Adam Elliot, who has earned critical acclaim for his previous works, including the Oscar-winning animated short “Harvie Krumpet.” Elliot directed the film and wrote the screenplay, drawing from his experiences and personal perspectives.

Producer Liz Kearney, who has collaborated with the director on several projects, joins Elliot on the creative team. A talented crew of animators and technicians brought the film’s stunning stop-motion animation to life. At the same time, the score was composed by the renowned Elena Kats-Chernin, whose music has been hailed for its ability to evoke emotion and depth.

Australian audiences can witness “Memoir of a Snail” on the big screen when Madman Entertainment releases it on October 17, 2024. IFC Films will distribute the film for international viewers, though the specific release dates in other regions have yet to be announced.

Memoir of a Snail Trailer Release Date:

The official trailer for “Memoir of a Snail” was unveiled during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere. This captivating trailer offered a glimpse into the film’s bittersweet narrative and remarkable visual style, which has become a hallmark of Adam Elliot’s work.

The trailer introduces viewers to the film’s protagonist, Grace Pudel, and her twin brother, Gilbert, as they navigate childhood challenges and the separation that ultimately tears them apart. The trailer’s evocative imagery and haunting musical score immediately set the tone for the emotional journey that “Memoir of a Snail” promises to take audiences on, leaving them eager to witness the cinematic experience.

Memoir of a Snail Final Words:

“Memoir of a Snail” is a cinematic triumph that showcases the extraordinary talent of Adam Elliot and his dedicated team of filmmakers. With its poignant storytelling, captivating characters, and stunning stop-motion animation, the film is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences. As Grace Pudel’s journey of grief, resilience, and self-discovery unfolds on the screen, viewers will find themselves deeply invested in her story, ultimately emerging with a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of human connection.

The film’s final words will undoubtedly resonate with audiences long after the credits have rolled. “Memoir of a Snail” is a cinematic masterpiece that celebrates beauty in the most unexpected of places. It reminds us that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit can find solace, strength, and the courage to forge a path forward. This film will linger in the hearts and minds of all who witness its captivating tale.