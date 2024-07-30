Gangs of London Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The gritty and explosive crime drama “Gangs of London” has captivated audiences with its intense portrayal of power struggles in London’s criminal underworld. After two thrilling seasons filled with shocking twists and brutal action, fans eagerly await news about the show’s third installment.

Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery created “Gangs of London” as one of Sky Atlantic’s biggest hits, second to the critically acclaimed “Chernobyl.” The series follows the violent fallout after the assassination of Finn Wallace, London’s most powerful crime lord, as his son Sean fights to maintain control amidst rival gangs and shadowy forces vying for power.

With complex characters, cinematic action sequences, and a diverse cast showcasing London’s multicultural criminal landscape, the show has garnered praise from critics and viewers alike.

Gangs of London Season 3 Release Date:

While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, production on the third season of “Gangs of London” is officially underway. Filming began in October 2023 with a new creative team. Filmmaker Kim Hong-sun (known for “Project Wolf Hunting”) has taken on the role of director and executive producer, while Peter McKenna (“Kin”) serves as lead writer and executive producer.

Given the show’s previous production timelines, it’s reasonable to estimate that “Gangs of London Season 3” could hit screens in late 2024 or early 2025.

The second season took approximately two years from filming to its premiere, mainly due to the show’s high production values and cinematic quality. However, without pandemic-related delays this time around, the wait for season 3 may be slightly shorter.

Gangs of London Series Storyline Overview:

Set in contemporary London, “Gangs of London” explores the brutal power dynamics between various criminal organizations fighting for city control. The series begins with the assassination of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), the patriarch of London’s most powerful crime family. His impulsive son Sean (Joe Cole) takes the reins, determined to find his father’s killer and solidify his position at the top of the criminal hierarchy.

As Sean navigates alliances and betrayals, he’s supported by the Dumani family, led by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati). Meanwhile, Elliot Finch (Sope Dirisu), an undercover cop, infiltrates the Wallace organization, becoming entangled in the violent world he’s meant to bring down.

The show explores themes of family loyalty, cultural identity, and the corrupting influence of power against the backdrop of London’s diverse criminal landscape. From Albanian mafia and Kurdish freedom fighters to Pakistani drug cartels and Welsh travelers, “Gangs of London” showcases the city’s multicultural underworld in all its complexity.

Gangs of London Season 3 Expected Storyline:

Season 3 of “Gangs of London” promises to shake up the criminal landscape again. According to the official synopsis, ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating at the highest levels of London’s criminal world alongside the Dumanis. However, their precarious position is thrown into chaos when their cocaine shipment is spiked, resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths across London.

This catastrophic event will likely draw unprecedented attention from law enforcement, putting immense pressure on London’s criminal organizations. The fallout is expected to have far-reaching consequences for familiar faces like the Wallaces, Luan, and Lale and the various street gangs vying for territory.

The synopsis teases that this was a targeted attack, raising questions about who orchestrated it and why. This mystery will likely drive much of the season’s plot as alliances shift and new threats emerge after this devastating event.

Fans can also expect to see the continued rivalry between Sean Wallace and Elliot, with Sean now behind bars but undoubtedly scheming to reclaim his position. The strained relationship between Sean, his brother Billy, and their mother, Marian, will likely play a significant role in the upcoming season.

Gangs of London Series List of Cast Members:

Joe Cole as Sean Wallace

Sope Dirisu as Elliot Carter / Finch

Lucian Msamati as Edward “Ed” Dumani

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi

Jazz Armando as Saba

Fady Elsayed as Faz

Gangs of London Season 3 List of Episodes:

There is no official information about the episode titles or count for Season 3. Previous seasons have consisted of 8-9 episodes, so the third season will likely follow a similar format. We’ll update this section as soon as more details become available. Here are some potential episode titles based on the known storylines of season 2:

Gangs of London Series Creators Team:

The series was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, who are known for their work on action films like “The Raid.” For Season 3, a new creative team has taken the helm:

Kim Hong-sun: Lead Director and Executive Producer

Peter McKenna: Lead Writer and Executive Producer

Thomas Benski: Executive Producer

Hugh Warren: Executive Producer for Pulse

Michael Eagle-Hodgson: Series Executive Producer

Vikki Tennant: Executive Producer

Sope Dirisu: Executive Producer

Adrian Sturges: Executive Producer for Sky Studios

Noel Manzano: Executive Producer for AMC+

Farren Blackburn: Director

Tessa Hoffe: Director

This blend of experienced talent and fresh perspectives promises to bring new energy to the series while maintaining the high-quality storytelling and action that fans have come to expect.

Where to Watch Gangs of London Season 3?

When “Gangs of London Season 3” premieres, viewers can expect to find it on the same platforms as previous seasons. The series will likely air on Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom and will be available to stream on NOW TV.

For audiences in the United States, AMC+ will be the go-to platform for watching the new season. AMC became a co-producer of the series starting with Season 2, solidifying its position as the show’s U.S. home.

International viewers should check local listings, as distribution rights vary by region. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international series sales on Sky Studios’ behalf, so the show may be available on different platforms depending on your location.

Gangs of London Season 3 Trailer Release Date:

As production for Season 3 is still in its early stages, a trailer has not yet been released. Based on previous marketing timelines, fans can likely expect to see the first teaser or full trailer a few months before the season premiere.

If the show follows a similar pattern to Season 2, we might see the first glimpses of Season 3 footage in mid to late 2024. However, this is speculation, and the release of promotional material will depend on the production schedule and marketing strategy decided by Sky and AMC.

Gangs of London Season 3 Final Words:

As “Gangs of London” enters its third season, the stakes have never been higher for the characters we’ve come to know over the past two seasons. With Elliot now at the top of the criminal hierarchy, Sean Wallace behind bars, and a devastating attack throwing the entire underworld into chaos, Season 3 promises to deliver the intense drama and action that fans have come to expect.

Adding new cast members like Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller hints at fresh conflicts and alliances that will shape the future of London’s criminal landscape. As the lines between cop and criminal continue to blur, and with the authorities closing in, the upcoming season is poised to explore new depths of loyalty, betrayal, and the corrupting influence of power.

While we eagerly await more details and an official release date, one thing is sure: “Gangs of London Season 3” is shaping up to be another thrilling chapter in this gripping saga of crime and consequences in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.