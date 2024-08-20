Wizkid Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun on July 16, 1990, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has become one of the most influential figures in the global music scene. From his humble beginnings in Ojuelegba, a suburb of Surulere, Lagos, to international stardom, Wizkid’s journey is a testament to his talent, hard work, and the power of Afrobeats music.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Wizkid grew up in a sizeable interfaith household with twelve female siblings. His mother was a Pentecostal Christian, while his father practiced Islam. This diverse background later influenced his music, which blended various styles and cultures.

As a young boy, Wizkid was drawn to music, listening to artists like King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti, and Bob Marley. He began his musical journey at 11, forming a group called the Glorious Five with some friends from his church. They even managed to release an album before disbanding.

In 2009, Wizkid signed with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E.), a reE.M.E.label founded by Nigerian artist Banky W. This move would prove to be a turning point in his career.

Attribute Details Full Name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Stage Name Wizkid Date of Birth July 16, 1990 Age (2023) 33 years old Nationality Nigerian Genre Afrobeats, Pop, Reggae Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 143 pounds (65 kg)

Rise to Fame

Wizkid’s breakthrough came in 2010 with the release of “Holla at Your Boy,” the lead single from his debut album “Superstar.” The song hit him instantly, earning him the Next Rated award at The Headies 2011. This success was followed by more hit singles like “Tease Me/Bad Guys” and “Don’t Dull.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

The release of “Superstar” in 2011 solidified Wizkid’s position as one of Nigeria’s most promising young artists. The album’s success led to collaborations with other African artists and international recognition.

International Breakthrough

Wizkid’s international breakthrough came in 2016 when he collaborated with Drake on the hit single “One Dance.” The song topped the charts in 15 countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., mU.K.ing WU.S.kid the first Nigerian artist to reach the top spot on the US BillboardU.S.ot 100 chart.

This collaboration opened doors for Wizkid, leading to more international features and recognition. He has since worked with artists like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Akon, further expanding his global reach.

Age and Physique

At 33 years old (as of 2023), Wizkid has maintained a youthful appearance that belies his years of experience in the music industry. Standing at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighing around 143 pounds (65 kg), he has a slim, athletic build that complements his energetic stage presence.

Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2023, Wizkid’s net worth is around $30 million. His wealth comes from various sources:

Music Sales and Streaming: Wizkid’s albums and singles have been commercially successful, with millions of streams across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Live Performances: He commands high concert fees and often sells out large venues. Brand Endorsements: Wizkid has lucrative deals with brands like Pepsi, Ciroc, and U.B.A. Bank. ReU.B.A.d Label: His Starboy Entertainment label generates income from its signed artists. Merchandise: Sales of Wizkid-branded products contribute to his earnings.

Source Details Estimated Net Worth $30 million Annual Earnings Estimate $5-10 million Revenue Sources Music Sales, Streaming, Live Performances, Endorsements, Merchandise

Annual Earnings Estimate: While exact figures are not public, industry insiders estimate Wizkid’s yearly earnings to be between $5 and 10 million, depending on his activities and releases.

Notably, net worth figures can fluctuate and are often estimates based on publicly available information.

Wizkid’s financial success is a testament to his talent and business acumen. His earnings have allowed him to invest in various ventures and maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

Business Ventures and Investments

Wizkid has shown a keen business sense, diversifying his income streams beyond music. In 2013, he founded Starboy Entertainment, his record label. The label has signed several talented artists and producers, expanding Wizkid’s influence in the music industry.

Wizkid has made significant investments in real estate, both in Nigeria and abroad:

Lagos, Nigeria: A luxurious mansion in Lekki, reportedly worth over $1 million

A property in his childhood neighborhood of Surulere, valued at around $300,000 Los Angeles, U.S.A.: A high-U.S.A. property in Beverly Hills, estimated to be worth $5-7 million London, UK: An apartment in a prime location, valued at approximately £2 million Ghana: Reports suggest he owns a holiday home in Accra, though details are unconfirmed.

These investments provide Wizkid with comfortable living spaces in critical cities relevant to his career and serve as valuable assets in his investment portfolio.

Location Property Details Estimated Value Lagos, Nigeria Mansion in Lekki $1 million Lagos, Nigeria Property in Surulere $300,000 Los Angeles, U.S.A. High-end property in Beverly Hills $5-7 million London, UK Apartment in prime location £2 million Accra, Ghana Holiday home Unconfirmed

Wizkid’s real estate investments showcase his financial savvy and global music industry presence.

Philanthropy and Social Impact

Despite his success, Wizkid hasn’t forgotten his roots. He’s known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and healthcare. In 2018, he announced plans to build schools across Africa, starting with Nigeria.

Personal Life

Wizkid is a father to three sons from different relationships. While he keeps his personal life relatively private, he’s known to be a devoted father who often shares glimpses of his family life on social media.

Contact and Social Media

Fans can connect with Wizkid through his official social media accounts:

Twitter: @wizkidayo

Instagram: @wizkidayo

Facebook: Wizkid

Contact is typically made through his management team or record label for business inquiries.

Legacy and Impact

Wizkid’s influence on the music industry, particularly in popularizing Afrobeats globally, cannot be overstated. He paved the way for many African artists to gain international recognition and helped shape contemporary pop music’s sound.

His achievements include multiple awards, including a Grammy for collaborating with Beyoncé on “Brown Skin Girl.” Wizkid continues to push boundaries and evolve as an artist, cementing his place as one of Africa’s greatest musical exports.

In conclusion, Wizkid’s journey from a young boy in Ojuelegba to a global superstar is a story of talent, perseverance, and the universal language of music. As he continues to create and innovate, there’s no doubt that Wizkid’s impact on the music industry will be felt for years.

Conclusion

From his early days as a church choir singer to becoming an international Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid’s rise to stardom is a testament to his immense talent and hard work. With a net worth of $30 million, chart-topping hits, and a global fanbase, he has firmly established himself as one of Africa’s most successful musical exports.

As Wizkid continues pushing boundaries and bridging cultures through his music, his influence on the global music scene only grows stronger. Whether selling out arenas, collaborating with the biggest names in music, or giving back to his community, Wizkid inspires millions and is a true icon of contemporary African culture.