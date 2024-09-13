BuggyBeds’ Bottom Line: Tracking Sales and Worth Since Shark Tank

BuggyBeds, a company that started with a simple idea to detect bed bugs, has grown into a multi-million dollar business.

Their journey from a small startup to a successful pest control brand is a story of innovation, perseverance, and innovative business moves. Let’s dive into the world of BuggyBeds and explore how this company built its net worth.

BuggyBeds’s net worth shows how a clever solution to a common problem can lead to big success. The company makes bed bug detection devices and has seen its value skyrocket since appearing on Shark Tank in 2012.

BuggyBeds has grown into a pest control powerhouse from humble beginnings, with products in major stores nationwide and annual sales in the millions. Their net worth reflects not just their financial success but also the value of their innovative approach to pest control.

Category Details Company Name BuggyBeds Founded 2012 Founders Maria Curcio & Veronica Perlongo Main Product Bed bug detection glue traps Product Range Bed bug traps, bug sprays, luggage covers, mosquito repellents Major Retail Partners Home Depot, CVS, Target, Kroger, Burlington Sales Channels 350+ Home Depot stores and other retail chains globally Yearly Sales $4 million

What is BuggyBeds?

BuggyBeds is a company that makes products to detect and prevent bed bugs. Their main product is a small glue trap that slides under the corners of a mattress. These traps smell like humans, which attracts bed bugs. This lets people find out if they have bed bugs before there’s a big problem.

The company didn’t stop there. They now sell other things, too, like sprays to keep bugs away and unique covers for luggage. All their products aim to help people avoid the headache of dealing with bed bugs.

Who Is The Founder Of BuggyBeds?

BuggyBeds was started by two friends, Maria Curcio and Veronica Perlongo. They’re both from New Jersey and had regular jobs before starting the company.

Maria got the idea for BuggyBeds when she was stuck in bed after a car crash. She spent four years getting better, and during that time, she started thinking about how to catch bed bugs early. Veronica joined in to help turn the idea into a real business.

These two women worked hard to make BuggyBeds grow. Initially, they didn’t know much about pest control, but they learned fast and used their skills to build a successful company.

For the LOVE of FALL! Take 25% off of our “Back to School” items using code “DORM25”. Also, FREE shipping on orders over $25. Start your pest-free life today at https://t.co/5rfMeAsDLb. pic.twitter.com/O1v3I3Im3m — BuggyBeds (@BuggyBeds) October 29, 2019

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch for BuggyBeds?

BuggyBeds appeared on Shark Tank in 2012, just six months after starting. Here’s what happened:

Maria and Veronica asked for $125,000 for 7% of the company.

They told the Sharks they’d already made $150,000 in sales with $100,000 profit.

The Sharks got excited when they heard BuggyBeds had turned down a $5 million offer for their patents.

All five Sharks wanted in on the deal.

Kevin O’Leary suggested they all team up and offer $250,000 for 25%.

After some back and forth, Maria and Veronica agreed to the deal.

Category Details Episode Aired 2012 Ask $125,000 for 7% equity Initial Sales $150,000 in sales, $100,000 profit Sharks’ Interest All 5 Sharks wanted to invest Final Deal $250,000 for 25% equity, shared among all 5 Sharks Notable Moment First time all 5 Sharks teamed up for one deal

It was a big moment on Shark Tank – the first time all five Sharks joined in on one deal!

BuggyBeds Shark Tank Update

After Shark Tank, BuggyBeds took off:

They got into more stores, like Home Depot and Burlington.

Orders went up so much that they had trouble keeping up at first.

The Sharks, especially Daymond John, helped them grow their business.

They added new products like mosquito repellent bands and sprays.

The Shark Tank deal helped BuggyBeds get into big stores and grow faster than they could have.

What Happened To BuggyBeds After Shark Tank?

BuggyBeds kept growing after Shark Tank:

They got into more stores, now in over 350 Home Depot locations.

Their products are sold in places like CVS, Target, and Kroger.

Hotels and property managers became big customers.

They make about $4 million in sales each year now.

BuggyBeds is seen as one of the most successful products from Shark Tank.

The company has come a long way from its start in Maria’s bedroom!

BuggyBeds Growth and Operations

BuggyBeds has grown a lot since it started:

They’ve expanded from bed bug traps to a whole line of pest control products.

The company now sells in 20 different retail chains around the world.

They’ve focused on making products that give people “peace of mind” about pests.

BuggyBeds has kept innovating and creating new products to solve pest problems.

Their growth shows they’ve found a way to meet customer needs in the pest control market.

Investments and partnerships

BuggyBeds has made intelligent moves with investments and partnerships:

The Shark Tank deal brought in five experienced investors and $250,000.

They’ve partnered with big retail chains to get their products in stores.

In 2021, Rock Mountain Capital bought a majority share of BuggyBeds.

The founders, Maria and Veronica, still own part of the company and help run it.

These partnerships have given BuggyBeds the money and connections to keep growing.

Challenges and competitors

BuggyBeds has faced some challenges:

At first, they had trouble keeping up with orders after Shark Tank.

They compete with big pest control brands in stores.

Some customers misunderstand their product, thinking it kills bed bugs instead of detecting them.

Despite these challenges, BuggyBeds has managed to carve out its own space in the market.

Technological innovations

BuggyBeds has come up with new ideas to fight pests:

Their original bed bug trap uses a unique smell to attract bugs. They’ve made new products like mosquito repellent bands and luggage liners. BuggyBeds keeps working on new ways to detect and prevent pest problems.



Maria & Veronica are very honored to have been invited to @DeepakChopra‘s Sages & Scientists hosted by @Walmart‘s Alice Walton. This incredible, thought provoking event was dedicated to expanding the awareness & well being of humanity which is in alignment with BuggyBed’s vision. pic.twitter.com/Ad2r9f1NJW — BuggyBeds (@BuggyBeds) November 19, 2019

Their focus on innovation has helped them stay ahead in the pest control industry.

BuggyBeds Net Worth and Financial Performance

BuggyBeds has seen significant financial growth:

When they were on Shark Tank, they had $150,000 in sales.

By 2016, their sales had grown to $1.2 million.

Now, they make about $4 million in sales each year.

During their Shark Tank pitch, the company was valued at over $1.75 million.

The current net worth isn’t public, but it’s likely much higher now.

Year Sales (approx.) Valuation 2012 $150,000 $1.75 million (during Shark Tank pitch) 2016 $1.2 million – 2023 $4 million Net worth not publicly known but assumed to be higher

Their financial success shows how much demand there is for their products.

BuggyBeds Strategy of Marketing and Sales

BuggyBeds has used innovative marketing and sales tactics:

They’ve focused on getting into big retail stores.

Their Shark Tank appearance gave them lots of free publicity.

They market to both regular consumers and businesses like hotels.

BuggyBeds has expanded its product line to appeal to more customers.

Their strategy has helped them reach a broad audience and grow their sales.

BuggyBeds Social Media Presence

BuggyBeds has had an up-and-down relationship with social media:

They used social media to help grow their brand after Shark Tank.

The company was active on platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

However, they stopped posting on social media in 2020.

It’s not clear why they’ve stepped back from social media recently.

Even without recent social media activity, BuggyBeds has kept growing its business.

BuggyBeds Interesting Facts

Here are some cool things about BuggyBeds:

The idea came from Maria Curcio while she was in bed after a car crash.

They turned down a $5 million offer for their patents before going on Shark Tank.

BuggyBeds was the first company to get all five Sharks to invest together.

Their products are popular with travelers who want to check hotel beds for bugs.

The company has been called one of the most successful products from Shark Tank.

These facts show how BuggyBeds went from a simple idea to a big success story.

What’s Next For BuggyBeds?

BuggyBeds looks set to keep growing:

Rock Mountain Capital, the new majority owner, plans to invest more in the company.

They want to make more new products.

BuggyBeds aims to get into even more stores.

The company wants to find new ways to help people deal with pests.

With solid backing and a track record of success, BuggyBeds seems ready for more growth in the future.

Final Words

BuggyBeds shows how a good idea can turn into a successful business. From its start in Maria Curcio’s bedroom to becoming a multi-million dollar company, BuggyBeds has grown by solving a real problem for people.

Their success on Shark Tank, innovative partnerships, and focus on innovation have all helped build their net worth.

While we don’t know the exact number, it’s clear that BuggyBeds has become a valuable company in the pest control world. As they keep growing and developing new products, their worth is likely to increase, too.