2AM Thanks Fans And Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane To Celebrate 12th Debut Anniversary

The members of 2AM are celebrating an essential milestone immediately!

2AM made their debut on July 11, 2008 and the group is celebrating their 12th debut anniversary immediately. All 4 members took to their private social media accounts to mark the special day.

Changmin wrote, “On the velocity of sunshine, it’s already our 12th debut anniversary. Our first stage was on July 11 at ‘Music Financial institution.’ The sensation I had in the course of the tune proper earlier than ours continues to be recent prefer it occurred yesterday. Right this moment, I really feel fairly happy with how the others are all doing their greatest of their respective locations. I consider the largest turning level in my life was July 11, 2008. Until the day we stand on stage collectively as soon as extra, keep wholesome. And our fifth member IAM, none of this might have been doable with out you, I’m all the time grateful and sorry.” He cheekily added, “The picture supply: We have been as soon as cosmetics model fashions too.”

Im Seulong additionally shared a photograph of 2AM collectively and wrote, “2AM, grateful for our 12th debut anniversary,” together with a hashtag of their fandom title IAM.

Jo Kwon shared varied pictures and movies of his journey for the previous 12 years with the opposite 2AM members, together with the caption “12th anniversary.”

Jeong Jinwoon additionally shared pictures from varied factors of 2AM’s profession and wrote, “Thanks, 2AM. IAM, it’s all due to you.”

Glad 12th debut anniversary to 2AM!

