2AM’s Im Seulong Receives Fine Regarding Car Accident Involving Jaywalking Pedestrian

2AM’s Im Seulong has been fined after his involvement in a deadly automotive crash final 12 months.

On January 18, sources within the authorized occupation revealed that Im Seulong was issued a positive of seven million gained (roughly $6,327) as a abstract order by the Seoul Western District Courtroom on January 13.

A abstract order refers to a choice made by the courtroom after reviewing paperwork, with out holding a proper trial. If Im Seulong needs to problem the positive, he could request a proper trial inside per week of receiving the abstract order.

In August of the earlier 12 months, Im Seulong was driving his SUV on an evening when it was raining and he was concerned in a automotive accident the place he struck a person who was crossing the street regardless that the pedestrian sign gentle was crimson. The person was taken to the hospital however handed away shortly from his accidents.

Im Seulong underwent investigation for potential violation of the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Settlement of Site visitors Accidents, and it was decided that he had not been driving underneath the affect. Later the identical month, his case was forwarded to the prosecution with a advice for indictment on the cost of violating the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Settlement of Site visitors Accidents.

After contemplating elements similar to the truth that Im Seulong had come to an settlement with the household of the deceased, the prosecution had issued a abstract indictment on the cost of violating the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Settlement of Site visitors Accidents.

