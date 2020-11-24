2AM’s Jo Kwon And Former Wonder Ladies’ Member Sunye To Release Duet Song

2AM’s Jo Kwon and former Wonder Ladies’ member Sunye will likely be singing a duet collectively!

On November 23, S2 Leisure revealed a brand new teaser for the “#S2: Sound of HEART” challenge with Jo Kwon and Sunye’s new digital single “First Web page” (literal translation).

The brand new teaser photos function illustrations of the Jo Kwon’s and Sunye’s previous selves and present selves together with the title of the music. The sentimental teaser photos and the title of the music “First Web page” will spotlight the chemistry of the 2 artists who’ve spent the lows and highs of their coaching days collectively.

Earlier this 12 months in August, the co-founder of Dice Leisure, Hong Seung Sung, introduced his determination to determine the brand new company S2 Leisure. “#S2: Sound of HEART” is S2 Leisure’s first challenge, and its starting was the center form that S2 resembles. Via the S2 hashtag, numerous artists will collect collectively to showcase emotional music that displays their hearts. Sunye and Jo Kwon would be the first companions for the brand new challenge, elevating anticipation for his or her upcoming synergy.

“First Web page” will likely be launched via numerous music streaming websites beginning November 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

