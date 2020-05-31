2AM’s Jo Kwon Hangs Out With JamJam + Confides In Her About His Break-Up On “The Return Of Superman”

2AM’s Jo Kwon spent some high quality time with JamJam on “The Return of Superman”!

On the Could 31 episode of the KBS 2TV selection present, Jo Kwon paid a go to to Moon Hee Jun’s residence to spend the day together with his daughter JamJam.

Collectively, the 2 performed with JamJam’s dolls, they usually even dressed as much as sing and dance collectively to Lee Jung Hyun‘s iconic hit “Come (Wa).”

Later, Jo Kwon revealed that he had ready a particular shock for JamJam. The singer, who was discharged from the army in March, introduced his personal military uniform in addition to a child-sized uniform for JamJam. After they’d become their uniforms, the 2 performed troopers on the rooftop of JamJam’s constructing.

The 2AM member additionally introduced JamJam a enjoyable reward: bricks made out of dalgona (Korean toffee). Collectively, they smashed the bricks with tiny toy hammers earlier than Jo Kwon shocked JamJam by revealing that the bricks had been really edible—and scrumptious.

Jo Kwon then jokingly requested JamJam, “Jam, who offers you essentially the most stress as of late? Is it your mother or your dad?” JamJam caught everybody off guard by replying, “Hao.” After bursting into laughter, Jo Kwon requested why Gary‘s son Hao was stressing her out, and JamJam defined, “He doesn’t hearken to me. Hao, don’t run away!” Nevertheless, she concluded, “I nonetheless like him.”

Immediately getting sentimental, Jo Kwon informed JamJam, “Uncle is admittedly lonely.” She requested, “Why are you lonely?” and he revealed, “Uncle obtained dumped.” He went on to inform her concerning the break-up, sharing, “Uncle was within the mistaken. I want [my ex] would come again.”

JamJam gave Jo Kwon a heat hug and reassured him, “It’s okay. Quickly, Uncle will make a good friend too.”

Jo Kwon later took to Instagram to share a cute picture from their hangout, along with a few clips from the present.

The total episode of “The Return of Superman” will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, make amends for final week’s episode of the present under!

