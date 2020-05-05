2AM’s Jo Kwon Talks About Heartwarming Letter From Kang Ha Neul + BTOB’s Eunkwang Shares His “Rivalry” With Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon In The Military

2AM’s Jo Kwon and BTOB’s Eunkwang appeared on the KBS 2TV present “Downside Youngster within the Home,” after they each have been lately discharged from the army!

The pair talked about their time finishing up their necessary army service and in addition how they’re doing after being discharged. Eunkwang stated, “They are saying that everybody has goals concerning the army after they’re discharged. I additionally returned to the army in a dream. I had a nightmare that I used to be again within the army as a soldier occurring a march. It made my coronary heart sink.”

Jo Kwon named actress Kim Hye Soo as the one that gave him power probably the most throughout his army service. The two stars appeared collectively within the 2013 drama “The Queen of Workplace,” and Kim Hye Soo has gone to see all his musicals since then.

Jo Kwon stated, “She’s even seen one in all my musicals 3 times,” and he shared that Kim Hye Soo had come to see his army musical “Shinheung Military Academy.” Jo Kwon stated that after seeing the present, she had stated to him tearfully, “I simply hope that you may be discharged in good well being.”

“She additionally took pictures with all of the troopers,” he stated. “The officers have been much more excited than the troopers.” He stated that the expertise had given him the possibility to see a brand new facet of the officers, who have been normally troublesome to strategy. He joked, “It made me understand that the overall and colonel are individuals too.”

Jo Kwon labored alongside Kang Ha Neul, Ji Chang Wook, EXO’s Xiumin, SHINee’s Onew, VIXX’s N, Kim Min Suk, and Go Eun Sung within the army. Jo Kwon talked about how Kang Ha Neul particularly took excellent care of him.

“He was my senior,” he stated. “I got here in with a later group, and on the time Kang Ha Neul was on depart. I used to be assigned to the identical barracks as him, and he’d left a letter for me on the desk. He welcomed me and defined the place every little thing was within the constructing, and he even wrote concerning the different troopers’ personalities and hobbies. It was actually touching.”

Eunkwang talked about how he felt like he had a rivalry going with Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon, who enlisted concurrently him. “It was simply me who felt that,” he stated. “There are on-line letters these days. You get the letters each evening, and out of the 168 recruits, Yoon Doojoon and I have been celebrities so followers ship a lot of letters.”

Eunkwang defined, “The assistants would divide the letters into three compartments. There was one for Yoon Doojoon, one for Search engine marketing Eunkwang, and one for the 166 different recruits. Doojoon received a variety of letters.”

When requested who received, Eunkwang stated, “I misplaced a bit, however I acquired loads of love.”

Jo Kwon was discharged from the army on March 24 and Eunkwang was discharged on April 7.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)