2D Action Platformer Chronicles of 2 Heroes Receives Love from Players on Kickstarter

The Infinity Experience and Catness Games title has needed less than 48 hours to achieve its funding goal.

The Ninja Gaiden saga has served as inspiration for great 2D action platforms such as The Messenger, and the project of Infinity Experiencepublished by Catness Games, has been able to soak up the essence of a genre that is much loved by fans of classic action, to show off a great personality through interesting gameplay mechanics.

Chronicles of 2 Heroes Kickstarter started this week in style, with great support in its first hours and accompanied by the announcement of a physical edition for PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch. Although the team should raise 10,000 euros throughout the month, he has hardly needed him less than 48 hours to reach your goal.

Undoubtedly, Chronicles of 2 Heroes has managed to make fans fall in love and it has done so with a careful pixel art aesthetic and a very special playable mechanics, where we can alternate between the different protagonists in real time: Kenseithe lethal samurai specialized in melee and Ayamean agile kunoichi.

Both characters will offer us a unique combat style supported by more than 20 unlockable skills that we can combine. If it caught your attention as much as we did, remember that you can add the game to your wish list on Steam, where you will also find a free demo to try it out. Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath will be available on PC and consoles throughout this 2022.

