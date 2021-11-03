2G Spectrum Case: Congress chief Salman Khurshid stated, PM Modi must say sorry to the rustic

2G Spectrum Case: Senior Congress chief and previous Union Minister Salman Khurshid focused the present Top Minister Narendra Modi and previous Comptroller and Auditor Basic Vinod Rai for maligning the picture of the Congress at the 2G spectrum factor. Addressing the media individuals, he stated, Vinod Rai’s affidavit to Sanjay Nirupam that what he stated all over the 2G spectrum factor used to be unfaithful, it proves that Rai has upheld all morality, honesty and decency. thrown in.Additionally Learn – By means of Ballot Election End result 2021: Congress celebrates on bumper in Himachal, CM Jairam Thakur stated this

Salman Khurshid demanded that Top Minister Narendra Modi, Vinod Rai, Retired Basic V.Okay. Singh (Rtrd. Basic VK Singh), Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare must say sorry to the rustic. Additionally Learn – Delhi: Senior Congress chief Arvinder Singh dies of center assault, merges in Panchatattva

Khurshid stated that Vinod Rai is recently the chairman of the Banking Products and services Recruitment Board, however has no longer spoken a unmarried phrase at the massive banking rip-off taking place within the nation after the Narendra Modi executive got here to energy in 2014. Additionally Learn – Congress Disaster: Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh Resigns From Congress; Stay this title of your celebration

He stated that there’s no longer a unmarried observation from the previous Comptroller and Auditor Basic in regards to the Punjab Nationwide Financial institution financial institution fraud of 13 thousand 500 crores in addition to many different banking scams that shook the rustic. has come. He stated that Virod Rai remained silent on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and lots of others who fled the rustic through committing banking frauds of hundreds of crores. Went.

He stated that the have an effect on of 2G spectrum rip-off is affecting the Congress even lately and the rustic together with the celebration has to stand the upward push in gas costs and corruption like by no means sooner than noticed.

Noting that Vinod Rai’s affidavit utterly uncovered the conspiracy to defame and produce down the Congress-led UPA executive, he stated the celebration would absorb the subject at each discussion board, together with the iciness consultation of Parliament. He additionally stated that the court docket has no longer discovered any proof of irregularities within the allocation of 2G spectrum. (Enter – IANS)