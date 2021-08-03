2K has introduced that it’s going to introduce a brand new franchise later this month, what do we all know to this point?

We already know that Take-Two Interactive has large plans that come with a excellent collection of tasks. Such a lot in order that 2K, an organization below the Take-Two umbrella, has a brand new franchise in building this is scheduled to be published later this month.

In line with Take-Two’s quarterly effects document, 2K’s new franchise shall be unveiled this month and its first online game will release someday all through “this fiscal yr.”. That implies this new unique sport shall be launched anytime between its disclosure and March 31, 2022.

The brand new franchise is a part of 4 “immersive primary launches“deliberate for Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal yr 2022, which additionally come with NBA 2K22 Y WWE 2K22 from 2K Y Visible Ideas Y Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands de Gearbox Tool.

Alternatively, we all know that Take-Two additionally has different video games scheduled for this fiscal yr, together with OlliOlli Global, ten cell video games, six new variations of earlier releases (together with the new era model GTA V and GTA On-line), Kerbal House Program Enhanced Version, and 3 video games that experience but to be formally introduced. Be aware that the model of GTA On-line from GTA V has been proven as a standalone, which means that that it might be offered independently because it used to be executed with the net mode of Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2.

Take-Two Interactive could also be making plans a brand new installment of the BioShock franchise and extra ultimately the arch-touted GTA VI.