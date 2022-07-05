2K prepares us for the announcement of NBA 2K23 with a mysterious video of its cover star

The company has not revealed anything yet, but it is expected to do so during this month of July.

After adding the current delivery to subscription services and carrying out big sales due to the end of the season and the Playoffs, it seems that 2K Sports are already focused on the NBA 2K23 adthe next numbered installment of the NBA 2K saga that has the official license of the basketball competition.

Soon they will show gameplay and coversThe official account of Twitter of the franchise has left us a clue as to what to expect very shortly. “Get ready. NBA 2K23 is coming,” reads the message that invites us to be attentive soon when they reveal their cover stars (plural), show the first gameplay and tell us more, presumably this July

The tweet is accompanied by a short six-second video in which we see the NBA 2K23 logo and what it could be one of the faded covers. Surely they opt for different players depending on the edition: they usually put a historical one in the most expensive, although from what little we see we could imagine that the current chosen one is Devin Booker, shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns. Even so, it is very difficult to find out who it is.

The latest installment of the franchise that can be found in stores is NBA 2K22, published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game once again surprised us with its playability and its multiple options to simulate the best basketball competition in the world, but it suffers from well-known evils off the court.

