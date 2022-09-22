2K suffers a hack and warns of possible consequences for users: stay safe with these tips

The company confirms an illegal access to its Customer Service, which will be temporarily disabled.

We are experiencing a somewhat hectic week in terms of hacks in large companies in the video game sector. The most notorious case in recent days falls on the GTA VI leaks, an attack that could cause such great consequences for the video game developer that the FBI has not hesitated to launch an investigation to find the person responsible for the problem, who would be involved in other unauthorized access registered with NVIDIA, Uber and more technology companies.

Now it is 2K that confirms a similar case that, although it has not led to game leaks, could endanger players: “Today, we were aware that an unauthorized third party you have illegally accessed the credentials of one of our suppliers on the support platform that 2K uses to support our customers,” they explain in a statement posted on Twitter. “The unauthorized person sent a message to some players with a malicious link”.

After confirming this access, from 2K they advance some tips to avoid being victims of the hacker: “Please, do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games Customer Service account. If you have already clicked on this link, we recommend taking the following steps immediately as a precaution:

Reset any account passwords saved in your web browser (for example, Chrome Autofill).



Activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) as soon as possible, especially in personal emails, bank accounts, telephone or internet providers. If possible, avoid using MFA that relies on text message verification. Using an authenticator app would be the most secure method.



Install and run a reputable antivirus program.



Please check your account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed in your personal email accounts.”

In addition, from 2K they remember that their staff will never ask us for passwords or other personal data. After clarifying all this, the company confirms the temporary disabling of its Customer Service via email and apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

It should be noted that there are not a few players who they interact daily with the 2K Customer Service, as this developer has a large catalog of video games. One of them is the recent NBA 2K23, which was released on September 9 along with new features such as an exclusive open world for the new generation, changes in MyTeam and more.