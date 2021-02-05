2K to continue publishing Borderlands despite Embracer’s acquisition of Gearbox

2K has confirmed that it will continue to be the publisher of the Borderlands, despite the recent announcement that Gearbox has been acquired by Embracer.

In a statement sent to IGN, a 2K spokesperson said: “As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for your organization. The merger does not change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox or ours as publisher of the Borderlands IP or anyone else. project we are currently working on with the studio. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with this incredibly talented team and bringing many more exciting entertainment experiences to game fans around the world. “.

Embracer, which has stakes in many video games, publishes games through THQ Nordic, its main publishing affiliate. As such, some may have wondered if Borderlands would go from being published by 2K to being published by THQ Nordic or Deep Silver, another publisher owned by Embracer. Therefore, this statement makes it clear that this will not be the case, at least in the short term.

On the other hand, this is another acquisition of Embracer, a company that has recently acquired 13 companies in just one day. Still, Gearbox is the company’s highest-profile purchase yet. Nor can we rule out that they will continue to expand their portfolio in the future.

On the other hand, the co-founder and CEO of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford has already made some first statements about the acquisition of his studio. This is what he has commented: