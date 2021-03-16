2K to Publish Golf Games Exclusively Licensed by Tiger Woods

2K has entered into an exclusive long-term partnership with Tiger Woods and will acquire HB Studios, the development team behind The Golf Club franchise and PGA Tour 2K21.

The agreement will grant 2K the rights to the name and image of Woods, one of the most recognized golfers in the world. That way, the athlete will appear exclusively on the PGA Tour 2K and any other golf game produced by the company over the course of the multi-year partnership. Woods will also serve as CEO and consultant on upcoming PGA Tour 2K games, taking an active role in game development.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the gaming landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I have found the right partners to make this happen.”said Tiger Woods. “I am honored to participate in this opportunity and I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge as we build the future of golf video games together.”.

The statement notes that HB Studios’ latest release, PGA Tour 2K21, sold “almost two million units” and that the studio will be wholly owned by 2K when the acquisition closes in the first quarter of 2021. The financial terms of the acquisition agreement or Tiger Woods exclusivity agreement were not disclosed.

Similarly, 2K revealed a partnership with OneTeam Partners and the National Soccer League Players Association. [americano] in July 2020 to include “the most outstanding star players in soccer” in future NFL 2K games.

On the other hand, if you have not yet tried PGA Tour 2K21, remember that you can read the analysis that we dedicated to it in its day. We scored it with a 7.5 out of 10 and we commented that we had a “Good golf simulator, realistic and very adaptable. Few new features and a fair amount of content, yes.”.