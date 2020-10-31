2nd Phase Bihar Election 2020: Chirag becomes a headache for NDA, Grand Alliance will benefit

2nd Phase Bihar Election 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is becoming a headache for the ruling NDA, especially the Janata Dal United (JDU), while the grand alliance is going to benefit directly from it. LJP has fielded rebel candidates in majority areas against JD-U, who have resigned from the party and moved to LJP after being denied tickets from BJP-JDU. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Tejaswi’s attack on BJP on the price of onion- Earlier inflation was ‘witch’ but now …

Explain that earlier this month, the LJP announced that it would contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently, breaking ties with its ally NDA in the state. He also said that our alliance will continue with BJP.

After this, after the seat-sharing formula between the JD-U and the BJP, many candidates who were denied tickets, joined the LJP, which the party has given tickets on its symbol. In such a situation, the grand alliance in the state is likely to benefit directly from it.

This time’s election is likely to be the most interesting contest in Siwan’s Maharajganj constituency as JD-U fielded Hem Narayan Singh, while LJP fielded Dev Ranjan Singh, who did not get a ticket from BJP After rebelling and became LJP’s. While the Congress has given ticket to senior leader Vijay Shankar Dubey from here.

The situation is the same in all the eight assembly constituencies of Siwan. Both Hemnarayan and Deoranjan contested the 2015 assembly elections on JD-U and BJP tickets respectively.

Singh, who is campaigning in Maharajganj assembly constituency, washed his hands every time to shake hands with voters to reduce the risk of coronovirus, while Congress candidate Dubey is campaigning from inside his SUV.

Targeting both candidates, Singh said that one is constantly washing hands while the other is keeping distance from voters. This shows that both are escaping from the general public.