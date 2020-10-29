2nd Phase Bihar Election 2020: Election without Lalu, second phase is very special for RJD, know why

2nd phase of Bihar Assembly Election: The second phase of Bihar assembly elections is very important for RJD (RJD) and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. In this phase, the electoral fortunes of several veterans, including the chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Tejashwi yadav), former minister Tej Pratap Yadav (tejpratap yadav), are to be decided by the grand alliance. At the same time, the prestige of many musclemen is also at stake in this phase. Also Read – Amid Corona epidemic, Election Commission conducts Bihar elections on ‘own faith’: Arora

In the second phase of the last election, RJD won 80 out of 94 seats.

For RJD, the second phase of the assembly elections is also important because in the last election, RJD won about one-third of the 94 seats in the second phase. This time elections are being held without Lalu and the entire command is in Tejashwi's hands. In the second phase, voting is to be held on November 3, and in this phase, RJD is in the fray with 56 seats. There are 31 seats in these seats.

Many veterans’ reputation at stake with Tejashwi-Tej Pratap

The prestige of many prominent faces of the party is at stake in the second phase elections, the first leader of which is the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, he is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency. Along with this, his elder brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who is fighting from Hasanpur, the party’s General Secretary, Alok Kumar Mehta, who is a RJD candidate from Ujiarpur. While former MP cum Youth RJD President Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is in the fray from Bihpur seat. The fate of all these is to be decided by three.

Many family members are also in the field of RJD

Among the musclemen or their family members who have been fielded by the RJD, the first name is that of Ritlal Yadav, who is a RJD candidate from Danapur seat of Patna. Former MP Anand Mohan’s son Chetan Anand is contesting from Shivhar seat.

The seats of former MP Prabhunath Singh’s son and brother are also included in the second phase. His son Randhir Kumar Singh is fighting from Chhapra and brother Kedarnath Singh from Baniyapur. While Bina Singh, wife of former MP Rama Singh, is trying her luck from the Mahanar seat of Vaishali. All these are trying their luck on RJD ticket and will decide three dates, their defeat and victory.