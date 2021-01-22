2NE1 Members All Get Together To Celebrate Minzy’s Birthday

2NE1 reunited to rejoice youngest member Minzy’s birthday!

On January 22, Minzy shared a photograph on Instagram from their get-together and wrote, “Thanks for celebrating my birthday. 2NE1 for the primary time shortly.”

Sandara Park posted photographs on Instagram with the caption, “The members all acquired collectively to rejoice maknae [youngest member] Minzy’s birthday!!! We went to hang around at CL’s studio~ Because it’s her twelfth birthday as 2NE1, there are 12 candles hehe. The cake turned out like that when CL took the plastic off.”

She continued, “It’s so nice when the members meet up. [crying face] I really feel comfy and preserve laughing, and I’ve a very good time. My members who continue to grow and rising. You’re so cool!!! There’s a lot I wish to say, however I’ll cease right here as a result of I feel it will be 100 pages lengthy if I wrote all of it.. Hehe I like you a lot, 2NE1!! Completely satisfied birthday Minzy!!!”

Park Bom wrote, “My members that I met for the primary time shortly, I like you. Completely satisfied birthday, Minzy.”

CL additionally posted photographs and a video on Instagram from their get-together! Within the video, Minzy shares her hope for everybody’s well being, happiness, and success earlier than blowing out the candles on the cake because the others clap and cheer.

CL shared photographs in her Instagram story with the captions “+ Good vibes n good vibes solely +” and “+ Late pleased Minzy day +.”

Completely satisfied birthday, Minzy!