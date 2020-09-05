2PM Celebrates Their 12th Debut Anniversary With Heartfelt Messages To Fans

On September 4, 2PM celebrated the 12th anniversary of their debut!

Round midnight, the official 2PM Twitter account shared a signed poster of the members to commemorate the date.

For the previous month, 2PM followers, HOTTEST, have been taking part in a problem to share their favourite recollections all through the group’s lengthy and shiny profession. For the previous week, the 2PM members have participated in their very own problem to reply questions on their profession and one another. The query for Day 7, September 4, was to share their favourite recollections with HOTTEST.

Junho wrote, “What’s there to say? Every second was valuable and unforgettable.” Chansung wrote, “The final paper planes of the primary live performance.” Nichkhun wrote, “Now. Every second during which you stroll with us hand in hand. Thanks, I really like you.” Wooyoung wrote, “Once you got here to our broadcasts from everywhere in the nation to cheer us on.”

Day 7

Taecyeon wrote, “The paper planes. I’m not the kind to cry simply, however I used to be moved to tears in that second. Ah, it handed 1227 whereas I used to be penning this… fail!” Jun. Ok wrote, “There are too many unforgettable moments… Once you sang to us on the finish of the ‘6NIGHTS’ live performance, the paper planes, whenever you sang ‘Hanarete Itemo’ on the Tokyo Dome… I miss you.”

For the 12th anniversary, Nichkhun wrote, “Thanks HOTTEST. Love x 12!” Nichkhun additionally shared a photograph of the cake on his Instagram Tales.

Thanks HOTTEST ♥︎ x 12! — นิชคุณ Buck หรเวชกุล (@Khunnie0624) September 3, 2020

Jun. Ok retweeted 2PM’s official tweet and wrote, “I actually miss you. I really like you sincerely.” In a separate Instagram publish, he wrote, “I’m grateful from the underside of my coronary heart. I actually, actually miss you. Khun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, Chansung, I really like you.”

Chansung, who’s serving within the navy together with Junho, wroteon Twitter, “It’s 2PM’s 12th anniversary. Thanks to HOTTEST for staying by our aspect for therefore lengthy. We’ll work laborious and present you a better-than-before 2PM subsequent yr! I’m all the time grateful. Be blissful.”

2PM 12주년이에요. 정말 오랜시간 함께 옆을 지켜준 핫티스트 너무 고마워요^^ 잘 준비해서 내년에 전보다 더 멋있어진 투피엠 보여드릴게요! 항상 고맙고 행복해요 — 황찬성 (@2PMagreement211) September 4, 2020

2PM additionally shared a photograph on Instagram with the members who will not be within the navy.

These 4 members additionally communicated with followers through a reside broadcast on September 3. The printed started at 11 p.m. and counted down till the anniversary at midnight KST.

Via a pre-recorded message, Junho stated, “We’re so grateful that you simply confirmed us a lot love and waited for us for therefore lengthy. There’s not a lot time left earlier than we will meet once more. Should you wait a bit of longer, we will meet in a single place with me and Chansung as effectively. Please put on a masks and watch out of COVID-19.”

Equally, Chansung stated, “We’re not in the identical place however I’m grateful to have the ability to speak to you even with simply my voice. I hope that you’ll all the time be wholesome and that we will preserve seeing one another. I don’t have a lot time left in my navy service, so I’ll end it effectively and stand subsequent to you once more. You made 2PM’s 12th anniversary attainable. Thanks. I really like you. 2PM without end.”

Wooyoung stated, “At the moment is September 4, 2020. I believe that the six members have been capable of change into nearer due to HOTTEST. Just like the identify HOTTEST implies, we’ll guess on the ‘coronary heart’ that’s 2PM and work laborious to be collectively to the perfect of our power. It was inevitable that we needed to serve within the navy, however we’re grateful that you simply waited for us and endured the time effectively. The six of us will certainly greet you all once more by good music and performances. Thanks.”

Jun. Ok stated, “12 years is a very long time. I’m grateful from the underside of my coronary heart that you’ve cheered us on and been by our aspect for 12 years. It will be good to satisfy you all once more and spend time collectively, however the present scenario makes that tough, so it’s actually disappointing. We try to indicate you what we will by numerous content material. 12 years is a very long time, however thanks for staying with us for that lengthy. 2PM will proceed with six members sooner or later. Thanks x 900 million. I really like you.”

Nichkhun stated, “Like the opposite members, I’m grateful to HOTTEST. Thanks for staying with us for such a very long time. HOTTEST and 2PM are like future. You’re all the time the perfect to us.”

Taecyeon stated, “I believe that we’re so fortunate. We have been so fortunate simply to have the ability to spend 12 years with you. We wouldn’t have been right here with out you. I’m sincerely grateful. Lots of people are having a tough time now on account of COVID-19, however let’s keep robust a bit of longer. When the opposite members come again from the military, we’ll present you a cool aspect of ourselves once more. Please wait a bit of longer.”

Congratulations to 2PM and HOTTEST on their anniversary!

