2PM’s Chansung Launches New Instagram Account

2PM’s Chansung has created a new Instagram account of his very own!

Although 2PM already has their own official group account, Chansung joined his bandmates in creating his own individual account this week.

For his very first posts, Chansung shared two behind-the-scenes photos of himself and wrote, “Test cut for a solo scheduled activity” and “Because I’m bad at taking selfies, here’s a photo of me taking one instead…”

Fans happily noted that now that Chansung has launched his own account, Nichkhun was finally able to tag all the other 2PM members in the group photos from his latest posts!

Check out Chansung’s new Instagram account here, and watch a teaser for his upcoming drama “So I Married the Anti-Fan” with English subtitles below!

