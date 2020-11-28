General News

2PM’s Jun.K Announces Solo Comeback Date + Unveils 1st Teaser

November 28, 2020
Mark your calendars: 2PM’s Jun.K is making his return!

On November 29 at midnight KST, JYP Leisure formally introduced that Jun.K can be making a comeback along with his third solo mini album subsequent month. The brand new mini album, entitled “20 Minutes,” will drop on December 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

Jun.K additionally unveiled a haunting first teaser picture for the upcoming mini album.

Though Jun.K launched the digital single “THIS IS NOT A SONG, 1929” earlier this summer season, his upcoming comeback will mark his first new bodily album launch since his army discharge in January.

Are you excited for Jun.K’s return? What sort of music would you prefer to see from him for this comeback? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!

