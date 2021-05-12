2PM’s Junho And Lee Se Young Confirmed For New Historical Drama

2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young are confirmed to star in the upcoming MBC historical melodrama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal translation) together!

The new Wednesday-Thursday drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” will be a record of an imperial court romance between a court lady, who wanted to protect the life she has chosen, and an emperor, who put the nation first before love. “The Red Sleeve Cuff,” which is based on a novel of the same name, will be helmed by director Jung Ji In, who worked on “Radiant Office” and “Hold Me Tight,” and it will be written by scriptwriter Jung Hae Ri, who worked on “Ruler: Master of the Mask.”

Junho will be playing the meticulous and proud Yi San, who was born as the direct descendant and eldest grandson of the King. Yi San puts in endless effort in order to become a good and wise king, but he has been traumatized by his father’s death. However, when he meets the ambitious court lady Seong Deok Im, he clumsily begins to show a romantic side he didn’t know he had. Yi San will one day become Joseon’s King Jeongjo, and in the process, he’ll be conflicted between choosing cold rationality as one nation’s leader and passionate love as just one man.

Through the dramas “Just Between Lovers,” “Wok of Love,” “Confession,” and “Good Manager,” Junho received praise for his stable acting and ability to take on any genre. “The Red Sleeve Cuff” will be his first project since his discharge from his mandatory service in March. Viewers are highly anticipating Junho’s transformation into Jeongjo Yi San as he goes back and forth between a level-headed monarch to a man in love.

Lee Se Young will be playing court lady Seong Deok Im, who wants to independently make decisions about her life rather than be one of the King’s many women. Seong Deok Im, who will one day become the royal noble consort Ui of the Seong clan, seeks out small moments of personal happiness inside the palace, in which pressing political matters often occur. Although her everyday life was once peaceful, her life drastically changes when she meets Yi San.

The actress has already impressed viewers with numerous projects including “The Crowned Clown,” “Doctor John,” “Memorist,” and “Kairos.” In her most recent project “Kairos,” Lee Se Young made a shocking transformation with her new short hairstyle, leaving a strong impression on viewers. Due to her detailed and skilled acting, viewers are excited to see Lee Se Young take on the role of the court lady Seong Deok Im, who will make even Joseon’s King fall in love with her.

The production team shared, “We’re excited and happy about the meeting of the greatest actors Lee Junho and Lee Se Young, who have exceptional acting skills and unique charms. We will greet viewers with a proper traditional romance sageuk (Korean historical drama) that is aimed precisely at the viewers’ hearts in the second half of 2021, so please look forward to it.”

