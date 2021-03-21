2PM’s Junho Officially Discharged From The Military

2PM’s Junho is again!

On March 20, Junho was formally discharged from the navy. He enlisted Could 30, 2019 as a public service employee because of a shoulder harm that he needed to bear surgical procedure for. With Junho’s discharge, all 2PM members who have been required to serve within the navy have accomplished their duties.

Earlier this 12 months, JYP Leisure introduced that 2PM was planning to make a full-member comeback after Junho’s discharge. Along with unique followers of 2PM, newer followers who have been launched to 2PM via the resurgence of 2PM’s 2015 hit “My Home” final 12 months have additionally been ready for Junho’s return.

Junho held a V LIVE broadcast on March 21 to have fun his return and reply questions requested by his followers. The different 2PM members additionally made appearances in the course of the latter half of the published (excluding Taecyeon who was unable to attend because of his busy schedule).

Welcome again, Junho!

