2PM’s Nichkhun And Chansung To Join Taecyeon In “Vincenzo” For Special Appearances

2PM’s Nichkhun and Chansung shall be becoming a member of Taecyeon in an upcoming episode of “Vincenzo”!

On March 27, the producers of tvN’s “Vincenzo” formally confirmed, “Nichkhun and Hwang Chansung shall be showing on ‘Vincenzo.’ Please tune in to the printed to seek out out [what roles they will be playing].”

Based on an unconfirmed report by Sports activities DongA, Nichkhun and Chansung have already accomplished filming for his or her particular appearances.

“Vincenzo” is a drama starring Tune Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea because of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin), they usually finally crew as much as take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of regulation.

Taecyeon is presently incomes rave opinions for his efficiency within the drama as Jang Joon Woo, a seemingly harmless rookie lawyer with a stunning secret who seems to be a serious participant within the battle.

“Vincenzo” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

Are you excited to see Nichkhun and Chansung in “Vincenzo”?

