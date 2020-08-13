2PM’s Nichkhun And DAY6’s Jae To Guest Star On “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence”

2PM’s Nichkhun and DAY6’s Jae shall be visitor starring on “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence”!
On August 13 native time, the Disney Channel introduced that Nichkhun and Jae shall be guesting on the animated present for its upcoming third season.
BREAKING: Season three of #BigHero6 The Sequence premieres September 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on #DisneyXD and in #DisneyNOW. Third season visitor stars embrace @Khunnie0624, @Jae_Day6, #KirbyHowellBaptiste and @nichole_bloom. pic.twitter.com/v8mzGxzr87
— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 13, 2020
Based on Hollywood Life, Nichkhun and Jae play members of the boy band “four 2 Sing.” Nichkhun takes the roles of twins Kei and Aki, one half of the band, whereas Jae performs their band mates Taka and Yuka, one other set of twins.
“Huge Hero 6: The Sequence” is predicated on the 2014 Disney movie “Huge Hero 6,” which was loosely based mostly on the Marvel comedian e book collection of the identical title. The TV present is a sequel that follows what occurs after the occasions of the film.
The third season of “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence” premieres on Disney XD and DisneyNOW on September 21.
