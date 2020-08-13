General News

2PM’s Nichkhun And DAY6’s Jae To Guest Star On “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence”

August 13, 2020
2PM’s Nichkhun and DAY6’s Jae shall be visitor starring on “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence”!

On August 13 native time, the Disney Channel introduced that Nichkhun and Jae shall be guesting on the animated present for its upcoming third season.

Based on Hollywood Life, Nichkhun and Jae play members of the boy band “four 2 Sing.” Nichkhun takes the roles of twins Kei and Aki, one half of the band, whereas Jae performs their band mates Taka and Yuka, one other set of twins.

“Huge Hero 6: The Sequence” is predicated on the 2014 Disney movie “Huge Hero 6,” which was loosely based mostly on the Marvel comedian e book collection of the identical title. The TV present is a sequel that follows what occurs after the occasions of the film.

The third season of “Huge Hero 6: The Sequence” premieres on Disney XD and DisneyNOW on September 21.

