2PM’s Nichkhun Cast In Lead Role In Upcoming Hollywood Film

2PM’s Nichkhun shall be starring in an upcoming Hollywood movie!

Nichkhun has been forged within the movie “Hong Kong Love Story,” a romantic comedy directed by Keoni Waxman. Additionally starring within the movie are Byron Mann, a Hong-Kong American actor who has appeared in movies like “The Huge Brief” and TV collection like “Altered Carbon,” and Kenneth Tsang, a veteran Hong Kong actor whose Hollywood credit embody the James Bond movie “Die One other Day” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

This movie is alleged to be primarily based on the real-life experiences of Byron Mann. Nichkhun and Byron Mann will play the sons of rich households who go to Hong Kong and expertise varied incidents that educate them the which means of affection and friendship.

Polish actress Dominika Kachlik will play the feminine lead, who’s described as a personality who will check the friendship of the 2 male leads.

The movie will start manufacturing in December. Aaron Shershaw, who had beforehand labored because the manufacturing supervisor on “Pacific Rim: Rebellion,” is the manager producer.

