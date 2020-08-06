2PM’s Nichkhun Files For Restraining Order Against Stalker

2PM’s Nichkhun has filed a request for a restraining order towards a girl who has been stalking him.

News1 has reported that in keeping with authorized circles, the Seoul Central District Courtroom held the primary questioning date on August 5 for the request that Nichkhun submitted.

The courtroom listened to statements from Nichkhun and the accused lady (known as “Kim”) and a choice will likely be made after going over each of their statements.

It’s been shared that Nichkhun filed the request on July 6.

A supply from JYP Leisure instructed News1, “We’re contemplating steps resembling submitting a felony criticism [against ‘Kim’], and we plan to take a powerful response and present no leniency.” They added, “The artist is beneath countless psychological stress, and it’s to a extreme diploma.”

Supply (1)