2PM’s Taecyeon Confirmed To Appear In tvN Drama Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Are In Talks For

2PM’s Taecyeon is making his return as an actor!

On July 30, it was reported that Taecyeon can be showing within the upcoming tvN drama “Vincenzo.” A supply from his company 51Okay confirmed the information and added, “Taecyeon might be taking over the function of Jang Jun Woo.”

In accordance with the experiences, Jang Jun Woo is a good-looking and clever intern at a authorized agency. He comes from a center class household and is well mannered, hardworking, and harmless, however he falls into hassle as a result of he usually makes errors at his job. This might be Taecyeon’s first drama since “The Recreation: In the direction of Zero,” which concluded in March.

“Vincenzo” will inform the story of Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano, whose Korean title is Park Joo Hyung and was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. He strikes again to Korea and falls in love with feminine lawyer Hong Cha Younger. At the moment, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin are in talks to play Vincenzo Cassano and Hong Cha Younger respectively.

“Vincenzo” might be written by Park Jae Bum, who beforehand wrote “Good Supervisor” and “The Fiery Priest,” and directed by Kim Hee Received of “Cash Flower” and “The Topped Clown.” The drama is claimed to be in talks to air in early 2021.

