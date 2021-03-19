2PM’s Taecyeon Joins Jung So Min In Talks For New Historical Drama

2PM’s Taecyeon could also be starring reverse Jung So Min in a brand new historic drama!

On March 19, Taecyeon’s company 51K confirmed experiences that he was in talks to star within the upcoming drama “Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi” (literal translation).

A consultant of the company said, “It’s true that Okay Taecyeon has obtained a casting supply for ‘Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi.’ It’s one among a number of initiatives for which he’s at present in talks.” They went on to make clear, “Nothing has but been determined.”

Earlier this 12 months, Jo Byeong Gyu was confirmed to have obtained a proposal to star within the drama, although it’s unclear whether or not he’s nonetheless in talks for the venture. In the meantime, Jung So Min is at present in talks to play the feminine lead.

“Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi” is described as a fantasy historic drama a few lazy secret royal inspector—whose job is to go undercover and expose corruption—teaming up with a fiery girl who’s forward of her time. Collectively, they set out on a grand scheme to uncover the reality.

