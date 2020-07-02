2PM’s Taecyeon Shares Personal Statement About His Recent Dating News

On July 1, 2PM’s Taecyeon took to Instagram to share his ideas about his current courting information.

Again in June, Taecyeon’s company confirmed that the actor and singer was in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

Within the Instagram publish, Taecyeon wrote:

I’m very sorry to everybody who was shocked and dissatisfied by the sudden information. I believed lots about the best way to discuss about this, and I’m sorry that it has taken me so lengthy to put in writing. I do know very nicely that many individuals are anxious about me. That’s why I wish to say that I’ll proceed to do my finest as an actor and as a member of 2PM, simply as I’ve accomplished till now, so please hold watching over me. Thanks for cheering me on although I’m missing in some ways.

At the moment, Taecyeon is engaged on the movie “Hansan” (working title).

Test Taecyeon out in his final drama, “The Recreation: In the direction of Zero” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)