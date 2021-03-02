2PM’s Taecyeon Was So Impressed By SHINee’s Key’s Hilarious Ending Pose That He Wants To Try It Himself

2PM’s Taecyeon lately confirmed love for SHINee’s Key’s iconic ending pose on “Music Financial institution”!

On the newest episode of the KBS music present, Key had viewers cracking up due to the hilarious means he wrapped up SHINee’s comeback efficiency of their B-side “Coronary heart Assault.”

Playfully imitating the stereotypical “idol ending pose” that’s in trend with Ok-pop idols lately, Key waited calmly till the digital camera landed on him on the finish of the track—then abruptly started pretending to be out of breath.

Not solely did the second go viral on social media, nevertheless it even caught the eye of Taecyeon, who retweeted the clip twice and wrote, “I want to do this once we make our comeback, hehehehehehehe.”

Take a look at the clip of Key’s epic ending pose under!

컴백하면 해봐야지ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/s9riW4gXaa — taec yeon okay (@taeccool) February 27, 2021

