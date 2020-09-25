2PM’s Wooyoung Reveals His Home And Surprises Cast With His Daily Life On “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

2PM’s Wooyoung confirmed his residence and on a regular basis life on “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

On the September 25 episode of the present, Wooyoung shared that he’s been dwelling on his personal for eight years, and that is his sixth yr in his present place.

“I checked out 30 to 40 locations earlier than I discovered this residence, as a result of my house is such an necessary place to me,” he stated. “As quickly as I noticed this place, I didn’t cease to contemplate in any respect and selected it immediately.”

Wooyoung shared that he’s very all for inside design. His residence is filled with cute and distinctive issues, in addition to a big report assortment and a DJing turntable that he makes use of as a passion.

The episode confirmed him waking up within the morning and immediately stretching, cleansing his dental guard (which he makes use of to keep away from grinding his tooth), and doing oil pulling with coconut oil. He additionally gave himself a steam therapeutic massage.

Wooyoung loves oil a lot that he’s even received a field of fragrant oils. He shared that he grew to become all for fragrant oils after he skilled their optimistic results, akin to serving to to clear up warts. “After I was within the army, individuals would steadily come to me as a substitute of going to the medical unit, they usually’d name me ‘Physician Jang,’” he shared.

When Wooyoung was about to show his washer on, he got here throughout a white shirt that had yellowed and he headed towards his cabinet. Inside, there have been every kind of totally different chemical substances that he makes use of to take away stains on his garments.

Wooyoung defined that since he got here again from his army service, he’s executed all his personal laundry, with out even having a dry cleaner take care of gadgets which can be troublesome to scrub. The forged was impressed to see how he received stains out of his denims, and later his shirt additionally turned out to look a lot whiter than earlier than because of his remedy.

Whereas his shirt was soaking, he got down to use a towel and sleeping socks to scrub the display screen of his sliding door to stop a flare up of his mud allergic reactions. Within the studio, the forged was stunned by this sudden cleansing technique. Wooyoung put the sock on his hand and sprayed water on it, permitting him to get all of the mud off the display screen.

Wooyoung then headed out to go to the house of his buddy, composer Tremendous Chanddai, and the blokes ate loads collectively. When Wooyoung returned residence, he stunned everybody within the studio once more when he poured alcohol into two glasses however then didn’t drink any, simply putting them within the fridge as a substitute.

Wooyoung defined that meals scents make the fridge scent, and the alcohol acts as a deodorizer. Park Na Rae commented, “I feel he’s the very best at home tasks of all of the individuals we’ve had on ‘Home Alone.’”

On the finish, Wooyoung shared that his plan for subsequent yr is a 2PM full group comeback, as members Junho and Chansung might be discharged from the army. “My No. 1 aim is for all of us to get collectively and do a comeback,” he stated.

Watch “Home Alone” beneath!

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)